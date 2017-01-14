On Sunday, several members of the bar, solicitors, law firm partners and independent counsels—Prem Rajani, Anoj Menon, Ravi Kini, Nihas Basheer, Sarosh Bharucha, Divya Murthy and Shoma Maitra [and Yash Ashar] among a few others—will don sneakers and running shorts, instead of black shoes and black coat or robe to raise the bar for themselves and enjoy the inclusive Mumbai spirit.

Rajani, managing partner of Rajani Associates, is just days short of turning a fit 50. A false cholesterol scare three years ago prompted him to step out of a sedentary lifestyle, end late night dinners with clients and take the advice of his "regular walker" wife, Supriya, and a doctor to experience the fresh air on Marine Drive at sunrise. "I would initially only walk 4 km, then began running half a kilometre, soon managed up to 10 km. That was December 2013." Then Rajani, a Cuffe Parade resident, met a youth who pushed him out of his comfort zone again. "Keep Rs 100 in your pocket. Run as far as you can and take a cab ride back" was the advice that worked. "My run was from NCPA to Hanging Garden. But on my way back, I kept adding new short targets to avoid having inadequate cab fare. And soon I ran all the way back."

There was no looking back for him then. Be it a sunny or a rainy day, he no longer cringes. This will be Rajani's third Mumbai Marathon. He wants to beat his earlier best of 2 hours 11 seconds to go sub 2 for the half marathon and upgrade from stuck-at- C category to B. The Satara hilly Marathon last September was a good training ground, he says.