 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Madras high court designates 16 to seniorMadras high court designates 16 to senior

The Madras high court has designated 16 advocates to senior counsel, with two or 12.5% being women: G Thilakvathi and N Krishnaveni.

While 12.5% may seem unusually low, it is the same percentage as had been the average over the last 23 years at the Supreme Court (which was mostly caused by 2014 and 2015 record rounds of womens’ elevations of more than half the total).

It is also similar to the Bombay high court’s 2015 figure, but higher than for instance Jharkhand, which designated no women in 2015.

The most senior in the list had joined the bar in 1966 (S Subbiah), while the youngest is E Omprakash, who had joined the bar in 1992 according to the notification posted by the court’s registrar general today.

The full list of new Madras high court senior advocates is:

  • Mrs G Thilakvathi (joined the bar in 1986)
  • Mr AK Kumarasamy (1967)
  • Mr Haja Nazirudeen (1981)
  • Mr T Murugamanickam (1981)
  • Mr JD Ravi Kumar Paul (1986)
  • Mr S Ravindran (1980)
  • Mr C Manishankhar (1988)
  • Mr STS Murthi (1983)
  • Mr V Ayyadurai (1982)
  • Mr Ramakrishnan Viraraghavan (1985)
  • Mr R Sankaranarayanan (1974)
  • Mr E Omprakash (1992)
  • Mr PR Raman (1988)
  • Mr S Subbiah (1966)
  • Mr S Meenakshi Sundaram (1976)
  • Ms N Krishnaveni (1988)
Artid: 8302

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

Dirty Picture Project: Dangal- A truly dhakkad biopic
CCG NLU Delhi
[Press Release]: ‘Internetshutdowns.in’ launched by SFLC.in as a one stop destination for resources on Internet shutdowns in India
sflc
Cybersecurity in the Financial Sector: An Overview
CCG NLU Delhi
Demonetisation of old notes: The proposed law explained
PRS Legislative Research
Letter to MeitY raising concern about frequent Internet shutdowns in India
sflc
President’s Address 2014 to 2017: Plan vs. Performance
PRS Legislative Research
Defense for Builders - In case of Delay in Delivery of Possession
Alba Law Offices
Roundup of Sabu Mathew George vs. Union of India: Intermediary liability and the ‘doctrine of auto-block’
CCG NLU Delhi
No comments yet; please share your views.