Madras high court designates 16 to senior

The Madras high court has designated 16 advocates to senior counsel, with two or 12.5% being women: G Thilakvathi and N Krishnaveni.

While 12.5% may seem unusually low, it is the same percentage as had been the average over the last 23 years at the Supreme Court (which was mostly caused by 2014 and 2015 record rounds of womens’ elevations of more than half the total).

It is also similar to the Bombay high court’s 2015 figure, but higher than for instance Jharkhand, which designated no women in 2015.

The most senior in the list had joined the bar in 1966 (S Subbiah), while the youngest is E Omprakash, who had joined the bar in 1992 according to the notification posted by the court’s registrar general today.

The full list of new Madras high court senior advocates is:

Mrs G Thilakvathi (joined the bar in 1986)

(joined the bar in 1986) Mr AK Kumarasamy (1967)

(1967) Mr Haja Nazirudeen (1981)

(1981) Mr T Murugamanickam (1981)

(1981) Mr JD Ravi Kumar Paul (1986)

(1986) Mr S Ravindran (1980)

(1980) Mr C Manishankhar (1988)

(1988) Mr STS Murthi (1983)

(1983) Mr V Ayyadurai (1982)

(1982) Mr Ramakrishnan Viraraghavan (1985)

(1985) Mr R Sankaranarayanan (1974)

(1974) Mr E Omprakash (1992)

(1992) Mr PR Raman (1988)

(1988) Mr S Subbiah (1966)

(1966) Mr S Meenakshi Sundaram (1976)

(1976) Ms N Krishnaveni (1988)

Artid: 8302