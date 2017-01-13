The Law Commission of India has noted that certain newspapers and e-magazines are carrying news items which suggest the commission is hiring law firms to pursue the work assigned to it. The Commission would like to clarify that several advocates, research associates, academic institutions, faculty members of law schools, et al, approach the Commission from time to time with a request to get associated with the Commission and submit working papers on the subjects under its consideration.

The Commission operates according to its mandate and as per para 5 of the terms of reference, the Commission is expected to “develop partnership network with reputed law universities / law schools and policy research institutions in the country.” In view of this, the Commission is always open to accept any academic work from such institutions, in relation to the study undertaken by it. However, such an understanding with any research institution will in no way mean that the Commission is hiring any third party to perform its functions. The Commission also clarifies that it has not assigned any of its project to anyone. Therefore, the news articles stating that the Commission has hired anyone to perform its duties are incorrect and baseless.