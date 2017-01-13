Mohit Singh (@mohitsingh8) tweeted: "Law Commission of India denies media reports of hiring a law firm, terms reports as incorrect and baseless.…"
Law Commission denies hiring of Law Firms
The Law Commission of India has noted that certain newspapers and e-magazines are carrying news items which suggest the commission is hiring law firms to pursue the work assigned to it. The Commission would like to clarify that several advocates, research associates, academic institutions, faculty members of law schools, et al, approach the Commission from time to time with a request to get associated with the Commission and submit working papers on the subjects under its consideration.
The Commission operates according to its mandate and as per para 5 of the terms of reference, the Commission is expected to “develop partnership network with reputed law universities / law schools and policy research institutions in the country.” In view of this, the Commission is always open to accept any academic work from such institutions, in relation to the study undertaken by it. However, such an understanding with any research institution will in no way mean that the Commission is hiring any third party to perform its functions. The Commission also clarifies that it has not assigned any of its project to anyone. Therefore, the news articles stating that the Commission has hired anyone to perform its duties are incorrect and baseless.
LiveLaw">had reported on 10 January that P&A Associates had been drafted in to assist the Law Commission in its BCCI inquiry:
The Law Commission of India headed by Justice BS Chauhan has reportedly sought assistance of a Delhi based Law Firm to deal with the recommendation made by the Justice Lodha Committee to bring Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and legalization of betting in cricket in India.
Consequently, the Law Firm namely P&A Law Offices has prepared a set of questions and started sending it to stakeholders. On January 5, one such questionnaire, with 9 questions, was sent to RTI activist Subhash Chandra Agrawal which LiveLaw is privy of.
The Deccan Herald reported on 11 January that a law firm was advising on the Commission, though it did not name P&A.
LiveLaw has now carried the Law Commission statement, noting that P&A declined to comment.