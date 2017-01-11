 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

The Wire (@thewire_in) tweeted: "Justice A.P. Shah demands income tax governing body review Sahara case"

Justice A.P. Shah Demands Income Tax Governing Body Review Sahara Case

By Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprashasta

Even as the Union government has maintained a conspicuous silence about the alleged involvement of important politicians in the Sahara-Birla bribery scandal, anti-corruption civil society organisations have started to raise their voices against what they say is one of the biggest scandals in recent memory.

On Monday, Justice A.P. Shah (Retd),  head of the Citizens’ Whistleblowers Forum (CWF) – a forum consisting of prominent judges, lawyers, intellectuals and civil liberties activists – wrote to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the governing body for income tax management, asking it to review and set aside the November 10, 2015 Income Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) order, which absolved Sahara of all penalties under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Wire on January 5 had reported on how the ITSC ignored crucial evidence against Sahara, presented by the IT investigators during the unprecedentedly hurried hearings. Although the ITSC deemed the IT department’s appraisal report to be insufficient, in effect, it accepted Sahara’s explanation that the papers recovered by the IT department in a series of raids in 2014 were fictitiously prepared by a disgruntled employee to malign another employee of the company.

Keep reading at The Wire | Desktop version

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

Intermediaries v. Copyright Holders: The Delhi High Court Wants to Protect Both [Part I]
CCG NLU Delhi
IDIA Odisha chapter conducts sensitisations for diverse audience, and catches media attention – Sensitisation Stories
IDIA Law
Summary Report: Internet Governance Forum, 2016 (6 – 9 December; Jalisco, Mexico)
sflc
Firms of the year: The prize with a price tag
LexBlurb
Proceedings against Bharti Airtel for non- deduction of tax barred by limitation
'High' time Indian drug laws are sent to rehab
Anshritha
PIL before SC seeks J Lodha Panel’s recommendations to be declared unconstitutional + reference to 7 judge bench
OneLawStreet
Information received regarding SWAYAM under Right To Information Act, 2005
sflc
No comments yet; please share your views.