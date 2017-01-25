 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

By Ashok KM

We find that litigants and counsels are indulging in giving publicity to writ petition filed by them by releasing press statement, the Bench said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has come down heavily on a PIL petitioner and his counsel for indulging in publicity stunts by releasing copies of the writ petition to the press even before notices were issued or cognizance taken on their petition.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajendra Menon requested the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh to take note of such happenings and prevent advocates from indulging in such acts by releasing to the press copies of writ petitions even before cognizance of the same is taken by the high court or other courts within the state.

