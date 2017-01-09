By Utkarsh Anand

IN A FIRST, a sitting High Court judge will show up next month in Supreme Court to argue against the collegium’s mandate to transfer him.

The judge has written to the apex court about his decision to appear in person while the parent high court has sought orders to ask him to vacate his official bungalow in Chennai so that one of the newly-appointed judges could be allotted the accommodation.

Not just this, the high court also wants the judge to return 12 files that are allegedly still in his possession.