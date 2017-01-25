 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Hisar lawyer murder: Punjab and Haryana high court advocates go on strike | india-news | Hindustan Times

Even as Haryana police claimed to have detained two alleged suspects behind murder of Hisar lawyer, the advocates of Punjab and Haryana high court decided to abstain from work on Wednesday.

A delegation of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Wednesday morning met Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding arrest of the accused.

As per reports reaching here, lawyers didn’t attend district courts in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Chandigarh following a strike call given by BCPH on Tuesday evening.

