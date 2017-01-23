The idea that more / all judgments should be reported is a good one, but drawing a distinction between online and offline traditional law reporting in books seems slightly arbitrary in this day and age.

Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) tweeted: "Gujarat HC Rejects Plea To Restrain Websites From Publishing ‘Non-Reportable’ Judgment [Read Order] @sushantsinha"

Gujarat HC Rejects Plea To Restrain Websites From Publishing ‘Non-Reportable’ Judgment [Read Order] | Live Law

‘Merely publishing on the website would not amount to same being reported as the word “reportable” used for judgment is in relation to it being reported in law reporter,’ the court observed.

The Gujarat High Court has turned down a plea of a man who got acquittal in a criminal case, seeking to restrain Google from publishing an ‘non-reportable’ judgment of the high court in his case.

According to him, Google and Indian Kanoon have no authority to publish an non-reportable judgment and it has adversely affected his personal and professional life. He also contended that because of such publication, the judgment is freely available on the internet and the same is against the classification made by the court.

Keep reading at Live Law (4 more paragraphs)