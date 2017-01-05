 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

IDIA (@IDIALaw) tweeted: ".@Rahul400 points out many loopholes in the new #disability law recently approved by Parliament via @HuffPostIndia"

India's New Disability Law Is A Half-Hearted Litany Of Platitudes

By Rahul Bajaj

In 1990, when President George H. W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act, he noted that, on account of the passage of the law, "every man, woman and child with a disability can now pass through once-closed doors into a bright new era of equality, freedom and independence."

In the same way, India's new disability law, which comes after years of debate and deliberation, it was hoped, would forever change the meaning of what it meant to be disabled in India.

Modelled on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the law was widely seen as being a harbinger of changed attitudes, a force for societal transformation and a catalyst for the meaningful integration of the disabled into the mainstream.

Keep reading at Huffington Post India

