The Bombay high court recently granted bail to three men from Pune who were charged with murdering a man on June 2, 2014. The court held that accused did not kill the man over a personal enmity, and that they had been provoked “in the name of religion”.

The prosecution said that on the day of the murder, the fringe right wing-group ‘Hindu Rashtra Sena’ organised a meet at Hadaspar in Pune to discuss a few morphed pictures of Shivaji, late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and a few Hindu gods

...

“The meeting was held prior to the assault. The accused had no other motives, such as any personal enmity, against the innocent victim. The fact that the victim belonged to another religion is in favour of the accused, who were clearly provoked in the name of the religion, and thus committed the murder,” said justice [Mridula] Bhatkar.