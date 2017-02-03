 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

As reported by LiveLaw, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has resolved that all new law graduates would have to pay Rs 2,500 to state bar councils in order to verify their certificates for enrolment.

According to the BCI letter sent on 28 January to all state bar councils, in order to get enrolled on a state bar council roll, candidates will have to submit board and 10+2 exam results, as well as LLB certificates, provisional or final and pay Rs 2,500 for the privilege, in addition to any other fees lawyers will have to pay to enrol with a state bar council.

This is not the only cash-grab from law graduates by the Bar Council of India (BCI): as we reported this week, the BCI has very clandestinely upped the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) fees from Rs 2,560 to at least Rs 3,500.

Full letter, via LiveLaw:

