SpicyIP (@SpicyIP) tweeted: “Why Donald Trump’s Selection of Robert Lighthizer as the Next USTR May Be Good News for India”

Mr. Lighthizer’s appointment is subject to Senate approval. While it remains to be seen how this process plays out and what policy positions Mr. Lighthizer takes as the USTR, his appointment could be a positive development for India.

More specifically, it seems unlikely that the US will be able to continue its practice of using the Special 301 reporting process as an instrument of coercion to compel India to bring its IP regime in line with global norms which we’ve blogged about here here and here if it actively starts pursuing more protectionist policies.

Put differently, if the Trump Administration decides to frame its intellectual property policies in a manner that is exclusively designed to help it address its own sui generis concerns, it will lack the moral authority to prevent other countries, whose sui generis concerns are arguably more significant, from doing the same.

Keep reading at SpicyIP.

