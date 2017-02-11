 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

After the Supreme Court slapped him with suo motu contempt charges, Calcutta high court Justice CS Karnan has written a letter dated yesterday to the Supreme Court, vowing to file a criminal case against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and another Supreme Court judge under the SC / ST Atrocities Act for allegedly victimising him because of his caste.

Karnan also wrote in his letter (see redacted copy of letter below) that the apex court’s seven-judge suo motu contempt petition against him should be held in abeyance until the CJI retires and that Karnan’s power to handle judicial and administrative court, which were suspended by the apex court’s contempt notice, should be returned to him.

The optics of this aren’t great, whichever way you look at it. As seen before, such as in the case of the alleged sexual harassment by former apex court Justice AK Ganguly, the Supreme Court seems to lack the power to deal with edge cases of alleged judicial misconduct.

The power of transferring judges between high courts was clearly not sufficient to reign in Karnan.

And, as seen in this case, the instrument of contempt in enforcing discipline in the judicial ranks, meanwhile, is rather blunt (though it eventually seemed to have worked a little against retired Justice Markandey Katju).

Justice Karnan takes offense and offensive against SC judgesJustice Karnan takes offense and offensive against SC judges

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in

experts & views

Dirty Picture Project: Dangal- A truly dhakkad biopic
CCG NLU Delhi
[Press Release]: ‘Internetshutdowns.in’ launched by SFLC.in as a one stop destination for resources on Internet shutdowns in India
sflc
Cybersecurity in the Financial Sector: An Overview
CCG NLU Delhi
Demonetisation of old notes: The proposed law explained
PRS Legislative Research
Letter to MeitY raising concern about frequent Internet shutdowns in India
sflc
President’s Address 2014 to 2017: Plan vs. Performance
PRS Legislative Research
Defense for Builders - In case of Delay in Delivery of Possession
Alba Law Offices
Roundup of Sabu Mathew George vs. Union of India: Intermediary liability and the ‘doctrine of auto-block’
CCG NLU Delhi
Click to show 1 comment
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 Guest 12 Feb 17, 05:02
Absolutely shameful that he claims he is being discriminated against as he is a Dalit. Sadly, this will ensure that political parties won't have the guts to impeach him

And Kian please stop calling him a Cal HC judge. He is only of many crazy Madras judges who was forced upon this court. Please at least mention where he came from.
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.