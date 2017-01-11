 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

By Suchitra Mohanty

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a case brought by anti-corruption lawyer Prashant Bhushan that accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of accepting suspicious cash payments, dealing a blow to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi who had latched on to the case.

A panel of judges found that there was too little evidence to go on, deflating Gandhi’s warnings late last year that he would cause an “earthquake” by unveiling proof that Modi was corrupt.

In the event, it transpired that the heir apparent to the leadership of the opposition Congress party was referring to a case already before the Supreme Court that relied on evidence recovered in income-tax raids on two corporate houses.

Justice Arun Mishra was heading the bench, with attorney general Mukul Rohatgi arguing: “Nobody in the country would be safe if such documents are accepted as legal evidence. Anyone can put the name of anybody on such papers."

Retired judge and ex-Law Commission chairman AP Shah had yesterday written a letter demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the papers.

