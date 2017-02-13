 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Perhaps to be expected, after Justice CS Karnan’s belligerent letter to the Supreme Court over the weekend, the Calcutta high court and former Madras high court judge did not turn up in the Supreme Court today for his contempt hearing.

The Hindu’s Krishnadas Rajagopal (@kdrajagopal) tweeted:

SC bars lawyers from disrupting contempt proceedings in J Karnan case, says such advocates will be proceeded against.

Wife of Madras HC judge J. S. Manikumar complains to SC about abusive calls, harassment suffered by her family from J. Karnan @the_hindu

Black and White (@BlackWhite_) tweeted: “SC gives justice Karnan three weeks to appear before it in contempt case”

SC gives justice Karnan three weeks to appear before it in contempt case

By Apurva Vishwanath

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for justice C.S. Karnan, a sitting judge of the Calcutta high court to personally appear before the apex court in a contempt case against him.

A seven-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) J.S. Khehar granted three weeks to Karnan to appear before the court.

In a first-of-its-kind case the apex court of the country has issued a contempt notice against a serving judge of another court. The court had taken suo moto cognizance of Karnan’s alleged misconduct while he was serving as a judge in the Madras high court. He was subsequently transferred to the Calcutta high court.

