Perhaps to be expected, after Justice CS Karnan’s belligerent letter to the Supreme Court over the weekend, the Calcutta high court and former Madras high court judge did not turn up in the Supreme Court today for his contempt hearing.

The Hindu’s Krishnadas Rajagopal (@kdrajagopal) tweeted:

SC bars lawyers from disrupting contempt proceedings in J Karnan case, says such advocates will be proceeded against. Wife of Madras HC judge J. S. Manikumar complains to SC about abusive calls, harassment suffered by her family from J. Karnan @the_hindu

Black and White (@BlackWhite_) tweeted: “SC gives justice Karnan three weeks to appear before it in contempt case”