The SC collegium has reportedly recommended that the following judges become permanent high court chief justices, according to the Indian Express:

Justice Hemant Gupta for Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Abhilasha Kumari for Tripura High Court; Justice B D Ahmed for Jammu and Kashmir High Court; Justice Pradeep Nandarajog for Rajasthan High Court; Justice Rajendra Menon for Patna High Court; Justice T Vaiphei for Hyderabad High Court; Justice H G Ramesh for Madras High Court; Justice T B Radhakrishnan for Chhattisgarh High Court and Justice P K Mohanty for Jharkhand High Court

By Utkarsh Anand

IN a much-anticipated move to appoint regular chief justices for High Courts instead of having acting chiefs for months together, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar has recommended nine names to the government for taking over as regular High Court chief justices.

If cleared by the government, this could be the highest number of appointments of chief justices made in one go. Further, four of these names take into account the vacancies likely to be created in high courts after their chief justices are elevated to the top court as judges pursuant to the recommendation made separately by the collegium to the government last week.

