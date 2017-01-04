Dealing with the emerging areas of litigations, the Chief Justice said, "You will have very, very serious issues coming up in times not very far from now. You will have issues regarding cyber laws, medico-legal cases, genetics and privacy etc. You will have issues of making India an inclusive society." He underlined resurgence of India as an economic power, but said the nation cannot progress "unless judiciary also gets ready to handle the challenges that the development and progress bring with them".

Addressing the farewell function organised by Supreme Court Bar Association, he said there should not be a race among the lawyers for becoming a judge or a senior counsel while suggesting that these designations should come "uninvited".

"We have seen the race for becoming a judge, efforts to become a judge and very recently the race for becoming a senior advocate. I have always felt that these distinctions should come to you uninvited. You must not invite them, you must not ask for them. You must be considered deserving and suitable for such a distinction," he said.