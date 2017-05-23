 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai partner Shuva Mandal is set to become the top general counsel (GC) of Tata Sons, India’s largest conglomerate, replacing its long-serving GC Bharat Vasani, according to authoritative sources.

Mandal had joined Shardul Amarchand from AZB as the firm’s national M&A head in September 2015.

We have reached out to Shardul Amarchand Mumbai managing partner and Mandal for comment.

To be updated.

