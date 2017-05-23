Shuva Mandal to take one of India’s top GC jobs at Tata Sons

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai partner Shuva Mandal is set to become the top general counsel (GC) of Tata Sons, India’s largest conglomerate, replacing its long-serving GC Bharat Vasani, according to authoritative sources.

Mandal had joined Shardul Amarchand from AZB as the firm’s national M&A head in September 2015.

We have reached out to Shardul Amarchand Mumbai managing partner and Mandal for comment.

