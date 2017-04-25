An estimated 5 minute read...

Jindal Global Law School dean C Raj Kumar explains why joining India’s first Global Law School is a great idea

We have great pleasure in announcing admissions of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) for the academic year 2017-18 on the basis of LSAT—India Entrance Exam 2017 for 5-year BA/BBALLB (H) and 3-year LLB and 1-year LLM programmes.

We request you to read this article carefully to know more about the law school and understand its admission process.

About Jindal Global Law School (JGLS)

JGLS is India’s first global law school. It was established with the vision to impart globalized legal education with a view to producing world-class legal professionals, scholars, and academics in law and other disciplines. Established in the year 2009 with a 10-member faculty and a 100-member student body, JGLS has come a long way in less than 8 years to become an over 125-member full-time faculty and approx. 2000 law students making it one of the largest and most premier law schools in the country. JGLS has faculty members and students from 30 different nationalities on its 80-acre, state-of-the-art, world-class, residential campus in the National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi-NCR).

JGLS maintains a faculty-student ratio of 1:15 and you may please visit to know more about our distinguished faculty members and their achievements. You can also download JGLS Admission Brochure for more information at http://www.jgu.edu.in/public/jgufile/pdf/JGLS-Admission-Brochure.pdf

Establishment approval, recognition & awards

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit university established by the Haryana Private Universities (Second Amendment) Act, 2009 at Sonipat, Haryana (NCR of Delhi). JGU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) is approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and is also a member of the International Association of Law Schools (IALS), USA and the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL), USA.JGLS is the only Indian member of the Law School Global League (LSGL).

JGU has recently been awarded an NAAC ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) the highest rating given to any university by the Government.

Careers360 magazine has also ranked Jindal Global Law School as the FIRST and the BEST private Law School in India for consecutive three years i.e. 2015, 2016 & 2017.

International collaborations & student exchange programmes

To facilitate international education, global curriculum and global research, JGLS recruits international faculty and has engaged into strong academic collaborations with world’s best law schools like Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Cambridge, NYU, Cornell and Indiana among others.JGLS through these academic collaborations has carved out successful student exchange programmes with law schools, which includes Cornell Law School, Ithaca, USA; Michigan Law School, Michigan, USA; Indiana University Bloomington, Maurer School of Law, USA (with scholarship to JGLS student); University of California, Davis School of Law, USA; University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law, Tucson, USA; York University, Osgoode Hall Law School, Toronto, Canada; Queen’s University Faculty of Law, Canada (with scholarship to JGLS student); Bucerius Law School, Hamburg, Germany; International University College, Turin, Italy (with scholarship to JGLS student); FGV, Sao Paulo, Brazil and City University of Hong Kong, Faculty of Law, Hong Kong amongst others. Please read more about our International Academic Collaborations at http://jgu.edu.in/public/JGLS/CMS/International-Collaborations/Collaborations-JGLS.

How to apply for admission: Two step process

I. Register for LSAT—India 2017 Exam

Admission to the five year B.A./BB.A LL.B. (Hons.) , three year LL.B. and one year LL.M. programmes is done on merit, based on student’s performance in the Law School Admission Test—India (LSAT—India).

LSAT—India is an all India entrance test designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), USA and is conducted by Pearson VUE, LSAC’s Affiliate in India. Please visit LSAT—India website: www.pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia to know more about the LSAT—India exam and register for the same. You can also download past papers of LSAT—India exam and other test prep materials at: http://www.pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia/official-test-prep.

This test covers logical reasoning, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension and it is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 21st May 2017 in 20 cities across the country.

The last date to submit online LSAT—India application is 3rd May 2017. You may check your exam center at the following link: http://www.pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia/testing-locations.

Online application to JGLS

The second step of the application process is to submit the JGLS Online Application Form with payment of application fee using the online payment facility on our website: http://www.admissions.jgu.edu.in/jglsadmissions/.

Scholarships at JGLS

JGLS recognizes the fact that affording quality higher education in law may not be easy for many prospective students. The Law School is therefore committed to selecting students for a substantial number of scholarships and fee concessions in various forms, both on merit and need basis, depending upon your Entrance Test score and your eligibility as per rules. The Law School has instituted over 200 scholarships awarded at the time of admission to the students joining BA/BBALLB

(H) and LLB 3-year programmes. The purpose is to reduce the financial burden and make JGLS education more affordable to a larger number of meritorious and needy students on the basis of their performance in LSAT—India exam. The scholarships, studentships and fee concessions range from 10% of tuition fees up to 100% of tuition fees as per University Rules. If interested in being considered for scholarships, studentships or fee concessions, one must submit JGLS Online Scholarship Application at: http://www.admissions.jgu.edu.in/schlorship/node/1.

Campus visit

We strongly encourage the students and parents to visit our campus and interact with our faculty members and students. The university organizes local transport (pick and drop facility from New Delhi airport/railway stations) and overnight stay on campus for outstation students and parents. Please let us know if you need any assistance in this regard by writing an email to .

Contact persons

The following Admission Officers will remain available for any clarification or guidance you might need:

Mr. Debjyoti Bhattacharya (Manager): +91-8930110758

Ms. Suruchi Makkar (Deputy Manager): +91-8930110817

Mr. Riddhiman Sarkar (Deputy Manager): +91-8396907441

You may please feel free to write us back for any other specific query.

