The global legal industry, whether it be the in-house space or law firms is undergoing what is probably one of the most radical periods of change experienced in decades. Due to globalisation, stiff competition, lower budgets and trends mirroring client pressures witnessed across the world, the pressure on GC’s is immense.

To scrutinise the ever-evolving role of GC’s and challenges faced by them, IDEX Legal introduced The Legal Counsel Congress back in 2012 to give senior counsels a reality check and accelerate learning curve challenge in today’s shifting legal environment. Now in its 14th edition, the conference aims to support in-house counsels in attaining greater operational excellence in the context of them and their legal departments becoming intrinsic business partners for corporate India.

The 14th edition of LCC will be hosted in Mumbai on April 21st 2017 and will provide expert solutions on critical topics such as team management, hiring and retention, leadership and growth of GC’s along with key discussions on the contemporary legal landscape in India and neighbouring countries.

The conference is presented by Thomson Reuters, the leading global technology provider. The Gold Partners for the conference are FTI Consulting, Indus Law, Ropes & Gray and Trilegal, Jus Contract Us. Anand & Anand is the Silver Partner, Squire Patton Boggs is the Bronze Partner and Vahura is the Talent Partner.

Consistently acknowledged as the gold standard of GC events, LCC covers key discussions and critical topics on legal landscape in South Asia. The converse will host several panel discussions throughout the day delivered by legal heads and top GC’s who will share their journey and lessons from climbing the in-house ladder and the view from the top. Topics for the panel discussions includes Legal Head + X + Y + Z= General Counsel; Defining the X, Y & Z; Deal or No Deal: Secrets behind M&A Deals and Failing and Winning; Crime Beat: Tackling Economic Crime Internally; Intellectual India: Industry Wise Analysis of Strengths and Weakness of IP System in India; and Talent Straight Talk: How the Role of the General Counsel is Evolving. The conference will also host a breakout session on Domestic Arbitration and Law and Meaningful Social Change- Advancing pro bono in India.

The findings of the 3rd annual IDEX Legal and Thomson Reuters General Counsel Benchmarking Survey will be revealed at the conference. The survey aims to address some of the key challenges General Counsels face in today’s highly competitive world. The comprehensive survey is based on real time evidence and contributions from over 87 GC’s and other senior counsels during the period of February to March 2017 and covers seven broad categories around GC’s work life namely; Strategy, Roles and Responsibilities, Budget, People Management, Contract Management, Technology and Opening up of the Legal Market in India.

The conference will be followed by the IDEX Legal Awards (ILA’s): Honouring Legal Excellence. The awards are recognised as the most creditable and bona fide legal awards in the region acknowledging and celebrating excellence amongst in-house legal departments and law firms in India and overseas.

