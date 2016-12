"HR Food Processing, which manufactures and markets dairy products under the brand name Osam, has raised Rs 45 crore (around $6.7m) in its Series B round of funding, it said in a statement. The round was led by Lok Capital-advised Growth Catalyst Partners. HR Food’s existing investor Aavishkaar also participated in this round,” reported VC Circle.

Vertices Partners partners Vinayak Burman and Archana Khosla, associate managern Vishal Mehta and associate Tanvi Pande acted for Osam.

J Sagar Associates (JSA) partner Aarthi Sivanandh, principal associate Bhavana Elizabeth Alexander and associate Sahana Chandrika acted for Lok Capital.

P&C Legal partners Vishnu Jerome and Sameer Sibal acted for Aavishkaar.