Thermal Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (TESSOL), a company engaged in providing next-generation clean technology cold chain solutions, has raised an undisclosed amount from Infuse Ventures and Ankur Capital. TESSOL, founded by Mr. Rajat Gupta, had raised seed investment from Infuse Ventures in 2014.

VCCircle reported that the company is offering food supply chain cooling solutions, and will move into air conditioning, refrigerators and industrial cooling soon.

Verist Law partner Srishti Ojha and associates Rahul Mishra and Poorvi Shah acted for TESSOL.

K Law senior associate Ashutosh Sharma and Vwastav Ghosh acted for Infuse Ventures.

J Sagar Associates (JSA) acted for Ankur Capital.

 

