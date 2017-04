“Mumbai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) InCred Finance, founded by former Deutsche Bank senior executive Bhupinder Singh, has secured $75 million in a funding round led by Deutsche Bank’s former co-CEO Anshu Jain. The latest investment is one of the largest fintech deals in India this year. The startup focusses on providing SME loans, home loans and education loans,” reported In Shorts.

Trilegal partner Kunal Chandra , senior associate Kabeer Mathur and associate Rahil Pereira acted for InCred Finance .

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas partner Gaurav Singhi acted for investor Alpha .

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas partner Raghubir Menon acted for IDFC .