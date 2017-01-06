 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

"International Finance Corp (IFC), the private sector investment arm of World Bank, on Thursday said it has invested $125m in Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, for an undisclosed equity stake.

IFC, together with IFC Global Infrastructure Fund, a private equity fund managed by IFC Asset Management Company, will invest $125m in equity, enabling Hero Future to set up 1 gigawatt (GW) of greenfield solar and wind plants over the next 12 months across India, it said in a statement,” reported Mint.

Trilegal partner Ravindra Bandhakavi, counsels Vishwanath Singh, Moksha Bhat, Dushyant Kumar and associate Adhideb Bhattacharya led the deal and for due diligence counsel Anuja Tiwari, senior associate Asha Kutty and associates Mallika Anand, Srishti Goyal and Poornima Singh acted for IFC.

J Sagar Associates (JSA) partners Venkatesh Raman Prasad, Manvinder Singh and Nalin Bawa and associate Upasana Gupta acted for Hero.

