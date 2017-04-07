“BlackBuck, the B2B intercity logistics startup, has raised Series C funding of $70 million in a round led by Sands Capital. Among existing investors, Accel and Flipkart participated in this round, while Tiger Global and Apoletto did not.

This is the third round of funding for the Bengaluru-based logistics startup. BlackBuck had earlier, in 2015, raised a Series A round of $5 million from Accel Partners and Flipkart, followed by a $25 million Series B round from Tiger Global and Apoletto that year. With this funding round, the total funds raised by BlackBuck is approximately $100 million,” reported Your Story.

Samvad partner Neela Badami , counsel Aparna Ravi , senior associate Adarsh G and associate Sindhushree Gadasalli acted for BlackBuck.

IndusLaw Bangalore partner Srinivas Katta , principal associate Anindya Ghosh , senior associate Aakash Dasgupta and associates Gayatri Menon and Devya Sharma acted for IFC, Sands Capital and Accel.

Flipkart was advised in house.