"EcoCentric Management Pvt Ltd (ECMPL), a Mumbai-based e-waste management firm, has raised its first round of growth capital from a couple of high net worth individuals (HNIs). The funding will be utilized to increase capacity and expand its reach pan-India,” reported Enablers Investment.

Clove Legal partner Dharmesh Kotadia and associate Nupur Rustagi acted for EcoCentric.

Singhania & Co partner Pradeep Kumar Jain acted for the HNI investors