“Private equity firm Multiples has acquired a majority stake in HR technology and solutions provider PeopleStrong with an investment of around Rs 400 crore. Multiples, has made a “controlling investment” in PeopleStrong through a combination of primary and secondary investments, and sources close to the development said the deal value is around Rs 400 crore,” reported PTI.
JSA partner Aarthi Sivanandh, rinciple asspociate Bhavana Elizabeth Alexander and associates Bharath Sridhar, Kayal Manivannan, Anu Ganesan and Sahana Chandrika acted for Multiples.
