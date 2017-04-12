 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

NUJS wraps Leiden Sarin moot into a bundle and brings it homeNUJS wraps Leiden Sarin moot into a bundle and brings it home

Before the coverage of Jessup and Vis Vienna, here is some quick coverage of the Oxford Price and Leiden moots, along with catching up on some past action.

NUJS makes an almost complete wrap at Leiden Sarin

The 8th Leiden Sarin International Air Law Moot Court Competition 2017 saw NUJS Kolkata face National University of Singapore (NUS) to emerge as runners-up at the moot.

The team of Abha Nadkarni (4th Year), Adya Jha (2nd Year), Guncha Dhiman (3rd Year) and Parva Khare (1st Year) dominated the moot by winning both the applicant and respondent written submissions, worth 5 points each.

RMLNLU Lucknow and NLU Jodhpur were the other two Indian Universities that represented India at the world rounds.

Points Awarded

NUJS: Runners-Up (5) + Best Applicant Memorial (5) + Best Respondent Memorial (5) = 15

NLS Breaks into Quarter-Finals at Price Media World Rounds

The 10th Oxford Price Monroe International Media Law Moot Court Competition 2017 saw NLSIU Bangalore break into the Quarter-Finals.

NLIU Bhopal was the other Indian University at the moot.

Catching up on the BCI moot story

While we had partially covered the 33rd edition of the Annual Bar Council of India Moot 2017, here’s some more on the same.

The winning team from KIIT Bhubaneswar comprised of Saunak Kr Rajguru, Somabha Bandopadhyay and Mohit Rai.

ICFAI Dehradun (and not Hyderabad) along with Amity Law School Delhi emerged as semi-finalists at the moot.

CNLU Patna won the best memorial at the moot.

Points Awarded:

Winner: KLS Bhubaneswar (20)

Runners-Up: Nalsar Hyderabad (10)

Semi-Finalists: ALS Delhi (5) and ICFAI Dehradun (5)

Best Speaker: DSNLU Vizag (10)

Best Memorial: CNLU Patna (10)

Organiser: ICFAI Hyderabad (2)

MPL Table Analysis:

With its 15 points haul at Leiden, NUJS Kolkata has displaced SLS Pune into the 4th position, with the latter having lost 3 ranks post 3 weeks of heavy-duty international mooting action in the Tier I and II category.

However, SLS Pune, which is representing India at the Jessup International Rounds currently underway breaks into the advanced rounds or bags a single citation, the heat will be on NUJS Kolkata to repeat its Vis East performance at Vienna, which is also underway.

The next MPL story promises to be the biggest so far, as Indian Universities take on some of the world’s largest universities at two of the biggest mooting spectacles.

And here’s what’s still ahead in the MPL season 7, internationally:

  1. Willem C Vis Vienna International Commercial Arbitration Moot 2017 (T1)
  2. Philip C Jessup International Moot 2017 (T1)
  3. Manfred Lachs Asia PAcific Rounds 2017 (T2)
  4. ELSA WTO International Trade Law Moot 2017 (International Rounds) (T2)
  5. ICC Moot 2017 (T2)
  6. International Maritime Law Arbitration Moot 2017 (T5)

And domestically:

  1. NLSTIAM 2017 (T4)
  2. Nani Palkhivala Tax Law Moot 2017 (T4)

So, stay tuned!

MPL 7 season standings

RankCollegeTotal MPL pointsItemisation of MPL pointsLeiden Sarin (T5)Pts
1GNLU Gandhinagar174Stetson International Rounds (T2): Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5) | CLEA International Rounds (T2): Runners-Up (25) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Winner (10) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): 2nd Runners-Up (Semi-Finalist Equivalent) (5) | Frankfurt Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Winner (10); Best Speaker (Finals) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | CLEA (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Semi-Finalist (15) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Organiser (2) | Pro Bono Enviro: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
2Nalsar Hyderabad160Vis East (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon’ble Mention for Speaker (10) | BCI Moot (T3): Runners-Up (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Runners-Up (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) |
3NUJS Kolkata135Leiden Sarin (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial Applicant (5); Best Memorial Respondent (5) | Vis East (T1): Winner (40) | Oxford IPR (T5): 2nd Best Written Submission (3) | HNMCC (T5): Winner (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Researcher (20) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10); Semi-Finals (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) |Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial Applicant (5); Best Memorial Respondent (5)15
4Symbiosis Law School Pune130RGNUL Moot (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | HNMCC (T5): Best Memorial (5); Best Researcher (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Winner (15) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Winner (15) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (3) | R K Tankha (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Memorial (20) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
5NLU Delhi95Vis East (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Winner (10); | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Winner (20); Best Speaker (10); Best Memorial (10) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) |
6RGNUL Patiala93Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Runners-Up (5) | HNMCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Researcher (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Winner (15) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |
7NLU Jodhpur90Stetson International Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Memorial (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Respondent Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Runners-Up (25) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) |
8NLSIU Bangalore82Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | Red Cross (T2): Hon’ble Mention for 3rd Best Written Submission (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | CLEA (T5): Best Memorial (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) |
9NLIU Bhopal75Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Winner (15) | R K Tankha (T5): Organiser (1) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Memorial (10) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) |
10GLC Mumbai65JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Runners-Up (8) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | DMH 2017 (T2): Organiser (2) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
11SLCU Bangalore57JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | DMH 2017 (T2): Winner (30) | Pro Bono Enviro: Runners-Up (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |
12NLU Orissa45NLUO Maritime (T5): Organiser (1) | Surana Corp (T5): Best Memorial (8) | Amity National (T4): Best Researcher (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) |
13Symbiosis Noida45Stetson International Rounds (T2): 2nd Best Memorial (5) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |
14Amity Law School Delhi44Vis East (T1): Octa-finalist (15) | BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Speaker (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Best Written Submission (5) | Amity National (T4): Organizer (2) | R K Tankha (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Speaker (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Organiser (2) |
15ILS Pune42Stetson International Rounds (T2): 4th Best Speaker (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Winner (15): Best Memorial (8) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | ULC Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
16CNLU Patna35BCI Moot (T3): Best Memorial (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
17George Washington University Law School31GIMC 2017 (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) |
18ILNU Ahmedabad29Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Memorial (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
19JGLS, Sonepat26Vis East (T1): 3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Organiser (1) |
20UILS Chandigarh25Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
21UPES Dehradun23Surana Corp (T5): Best Speaker (8) | CLEA (T5): Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), |
22KIIT Law School, Bhubaneswar20BCI Moot (T3): Winner (20) |
23DSNLU Vizag19BCI Moot (T3): Best Speaker (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
24NUALS Kochi18RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Winner (10) |
25NUSRL Ranchi16ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
26RMLNLU Lukcnow12HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Organiser (1) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) |
27MNLU Mumbai10Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
28Amity Law School Noida9NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Organizer (1) |
29Karnataka State University Law School8Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
30Kerala Law Academy8ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) |
31VIT School of Law, Chennai8Amity National (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
32HNLU Raipur7HNMCC (T5): Organizer (1) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3) |
33SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai5Amity International (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
34Jamia Milia Islamia Law School5Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
35Modi University, Rajasthan5CLEA (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
36SOEL Chennai5Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Pro Bono Enviro: Organizer (1) |
37University of Law and Legal Studies, GGS Indraprastha University5HNMCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
38AIL Mohali5RGNUL Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
39ICFAI Dehradun5BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
40DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College4K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
41Llyod Law College4Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
42Law Centre-I Faculty of Law, DU4NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
43ULC Bangalore4ULC Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
44NLUJAA Assam3CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
45Sastra School of Law Thanjavur2Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
46ICFAI Hyderabad2BCI Moot (T3): Organiser (2) |
47Rizvi Law College, Mumbai1Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
48VELS Chennai1CLEA (T5): Organiser (1) |
49JSS Law College, Mysore1Surana Corp (T5): Organiser (1) |

