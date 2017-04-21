 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Indian Law Schools’ relentless domination of global mooting continued at the Asia Pacific Rounds of Manfred Lachs with NLSIU Bangalore leading the charge, repeating its Indian funding round performance at the international stage.

The Desi Massacre at the Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot: NLSIU’s fortress remains unbreached

The Asia Pacific Rounds of the Manfred Lachs International Space Law Moot Court Competition 2017 hosted by Adelaide Law School saw three national law universities break into the semi-finals alongside City University of Hong Kong.

While NLU Jodhpur and GNLU Gandhinagar made it into the semi-finals at the moot, NLSIU Bangalore eventually routed the Hong Kong team in the finals.

NLS overwhelmed every single team at the Tier II moot, bagging the best memorial award, Karan Dhalla getting the best speaker in the final and 4th best speaker, alongside NLSIU speaker Sharan Bhawnani bagging the 5th best speaker.

Nalsar Hyderabad’s speaker Sadhika Gulati won the best speaker overall and her co-speaker Ribhu Mukherjee bagged the 7th best speaker citation.

GNLU speakers Ujval Mohan and Narayana bagged the 2nd and 3rd best speaker citations respectively, whereas Malini from NLU Jodhpur won the 8th best speaker citation.

Putting the speaker citations into perspective, Indian colleges bagged 7 out of the top 10 speaker citations at the moot.

Points Awarded:

NLSIU: Winner (30) + Best Memorial (20) + Speaker (Finals) (5) + 2 Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) = 65

Nalsar: Best Speaker (20) + Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5) = 25

GNLU: Semi-Finalist (15) + 2 Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) = 25

NLUJ: Semi-Finalist (15) + Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5) = 20

Jessup and Vienna Citations Updated: NLUO and NLUD make killings

We have finally accessed the complete list of citations for Jessup and Vis Vienna and with the inclusion of these additional points, the MPL table looks very different from our last story.

Vis Vienna 2017:

NLIU Bhopal’s Rajeshwari Mukherjee, NLU Jodhpur’s Ananya Bajpai and NLU Delhi’s speakers Sonna Subbaiah and Tishta Tandon won the Hon’ble Speaker Mention, winning 10 points each.

NLSIU Bangalore and NLU Delhi additionally won the Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial, winning 10 points each.

VV Points Awarded:

NLU Delhi: 2 Hon’ble Speaker Mentions (20) + Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10) = 30

NLIU Bhopal: Hon’ble Speaker Mentions (10) = 10

NLU Jodhpur: Hon’ble Speaker Mentions (10) = 10

NLSIU Bangalore: Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10) = 10

Jessup 2017:

Among the top 100 oralists, NLUO Cuttack’s Ranjeev Khatana lead the Indian Oralist rankings, breaking at the 19th position, as his co-speaker Aditya Laddha broke at the 60th rank.

Nalsar Hyderabad’s Karan Gupta also broke at the 60th position while NLIU Bhopal’s Praharsh Johorey broke in 54th position. Just missing the MPL cut was Nalsar’s Nikitha Surabhi, who broke 83rd on the speaker tabs.

According to long-established MPL policy, only top 80 speakers are awarded MPL points under the Hon’ble Mention category.

In the top 50 memorial standings, Nalsar led the Indian contingent, emerging in 7th position in the overall memorial rankings. NLUO was the other Indian college to have been ranked in the overall memorial scores, at 45th.

According to long-established MPL policy, only the top 10 memorials are awarded MPL points under the Hon’ble Mention category.

Jessup additional points awarded:

NLUO Cuttack: Best speaker (19th & 60th) = 20 points

Nalsar: Best speaker (60th), 7th best memo = 20 points

NLIU Bhopal: Best speaker (54th) = 10 points

MPL Table Analysis:

The Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific Rounds has been a game changer for NLSIU, which amassed 65 MPL points from a single moot, the highest so far, and that too coming from a tier II moot.

Compared to that, GNLU had only gone home with a still respectable 40 points from the Tier II Stetson Moot.

But NLS revived its traditional stronghold over Manfred Lachs, having previously won the international rounds of the moot twice (in 2009 and 2012). With its performance, it managed to jump over NUJS Kolkata and Symbiosis Pune in the MPL rankings to comfortably lodge itself in 3rd position, way ahead of NUJS, and it is now a serious contender for the MPL VII crown.

Meanwhile, Nalsar has almost displaced GNLU’s top spot after scoring points with both Jessup citations (20 points) and Man Lachs (25 points), with GNLU just managing to keep the top spot with a mere two point lead after also winning 25 critical points at Man Lachs.

NLIU Bhopal post winning points at both Vienna and Jessup has joined Symbiosis Pune in a joint 5th position, with NLU Delhi closely following both with 125 points.

NLU Jodhpur marginally improved its overall standings moving one rank to the 8th spot, extending a substantial lead over RGNUL Patiala at the 9th spot and NLUO at the 10th spot.

Amidst all of the international mooting action, Symbiosis Pune has failed to win a single point since winning RNMCC 2017 and has lost 4 ranks from the erstwhile top spot to the present joint 5th position.

As the last 4 moots for MPL VII are remaining, with GNLU representing India at the World Rounds of ELSA WTO 2017 and NLSIU (along with NLUD and GNLU) going to the International Rounds of ICC 2017, and Nalsar only participating at IMLAM 2017 and NLSTIAM 2017, the MPL 7 is there for the taking (and losing) by nearly everyone in the top positions at this point.

Our officially confident prediction: it is going to come down to the wire this season, so stay tuned.

MPL season 7 rankings

RankCollegeTotal MPL pointsItemisation of MPL pointsManfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2)PtsJessup (T1)PtsOxford Price (T2)PtsVis Vienna (T1)Pts
1GNLU Gandhinagar207Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (5) | Nani Palkhivala (T4): Runners-Up (8) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5) | CLEA International Rounds (T2): Runners-Up (25) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Winner (10) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): 2nd Runners-Up (Semi-Finalist Equivalent) (5) | Frankfurt Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Winner (10); Best Speaker (Finals) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | CLEA (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Semi-Finalist (15) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Organiser (2) | Pro Bono Enviro: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | Semi-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (5)25
2Nalsar Hyderabad205Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Best Speaker (20); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5) | Jessup (T1): 60th Best Speaker (10); 7th Best Memorial (10) | Vis East (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon’ble Mention for Speaker (10) | BCI Moot (T3): Runners-Up (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Runners-Up (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) | Best Speaker (20); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5)2560th Best Speaker (10); 7th Best Memorial (10)20
3NLSIU Bangalore177Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Winner (30); Best Speaker (Finals) (5); Best Memorial (20); Honb’le Speaker Mention (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5) | Oxford Price (T2): Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | Red Cross (T2): Hon’ble Mention for 3rd Best Written Submission (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | CLEA (T5): Best Memorial (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) | Winner (30); Best Speaker (Finals) (5); Best Memorial (20); Honb’le Speaker Mention (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5)65Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5)10Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (10)20
4NUJS Kolkata135Leiden Sarin (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial Applicant (5); Best Memorial Respondent (5) | Vis East (T1): Winner (40) | Oxford IPR (T5): 2nd Best Written Submission (3) | HNMCC (T5): Winner (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Researcher (20) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10); Semi-Finals (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) |
5Symbiosis Law School Pune130RGNUL Moot (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | HNMCC (T5): Best Memorial (5); Best Researcher (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Winner (15) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Winner (15) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (3) | R K Tankha (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Memorial (20) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
6NLIU Bhopal130Jessup (T1): Quarter-Finalist (20); 54th Best Speaker (10) | Vis Vienna (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Winner (15) | R K Tankha (T5): Organiser (1) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Memorial (10) | FDI Moot (Int’l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | Quarter-Finalist (20); 54th Best Speaker (10)30Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10)25
7NLU Delhi125Vis Vienna (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (10); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Winner (10); | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Winner (20); Best Speaker (10); Best Memorial (10) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) | Hon’ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (10); Hon’ble Best Speaker Mention (10)30
8NLU Jodhpur120Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Memorial (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Respondent Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Runners-Up (25) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) | Semi-Finalist (15); Hon’ble Speaker Mention (5)20Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10)10
9RGNUL Patiala93Vis East (T1): Hon’ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Runners-Up (5) | HNMCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Researcher (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Winner (15) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |
10NLU Orissa90Jessup (T1): Semi-Finalist (25); 19th Best Speaker (10); 60th Best Speaker (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Organiser (1) | Surana Corp (T5): Best Memorial (8) | Amity National (T4): Best Researcher (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | Semi-Finalist (25); 19th Best Speaker (10); 60th Best Speaker (10)45
11JGLS, Sonepat71Vis Vienna (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Best Speaker (10) | Vis East (T1): 3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | Runners-Up (35); Hon’ble Mention for Best Speaker (10)45
12GLC Mumbai65JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Runners-Up (8) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | DMH 2017 (T2): Organiser (2) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
13SLCU Bangalore57JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | DMH 2017 (T2): Winner (30) | Pro Bono Enviro: Runners-Up (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |
14Symbiosis Noida45Stetson International Rounds (T2): 2nd Best Memorial (5) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |
15Amity Law School Delhi44Vis East (T1): Octa-finalist (15) | BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Speaker (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Best Written Submission (5) | Amity National (T4): Organizer (2) | R K Tankha (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Speaker (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Organiser (2) |
16ILS Pune42Stetson International Rounds (T2): 4th Best Speaker (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Winner (15): Best Memorial (8) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | ULC Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
17CNLU Patna35BCI Moot (T3): Best Memorial (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
18ILNU Ahmedabad33Nani Palkhivala (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Memorial (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
19George Washington University Law School31GIMC 2017 (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) |
20SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai28Nani Palkhivala (T4): Winner (15); Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
21UILS Chandigarh25Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
22UPES Dehradun23Surana Corp (T5): Best Speaker (8) | CLEA (T5): Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), |
23KIIT Law School, Bhubaneswar20BCI Moot (T3): Winner (20) |
24DSNLU Vizag19BCI Moot (T3): Best Speaker (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
25NUALS Kochi18RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Winner (10) |
26NUSRL Ranchi16ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
27University of Law and Legal Studies, GGS Indraprastha University13Nani Palkhivala (T4): Best Researcher (8) | HNMCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
28RMLNLU Lukcnow12HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Organiser (1) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) |
29CLC, DU12Nani Palkhivala (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) |
30MNLU Mumbai10Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
31Amity Law School Noida9NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Organizer (1) |
32Karnataka State University Law School8Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
33Kerala Law Academy8ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) |
34VIT School of Law, Chennai8Amity National (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
35HNLU Raipur7HNMCC (T5): Organizer (1) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3) |
36Jamia Milia Islamia Law School5Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
37Modi University, Rajasthan5CLEA (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
38SOEL Chennai5Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Pro Bono Enviro: Organizer (1) |
39AIL Mohali5RGNUL Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
40ICFAI Dehradun5BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
41DES’s Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College4K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
42Llyod Law College4Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
43Law Centre-I Faculty of Law, DU4NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
44ULC Bangalore4ULC Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
45Sastra School of Law Thanjavur4Nani Palkhivala (T4): Organiser (2) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
46NLUJAA Assam3CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
47ICFAI Hyderabad2BCI Moot (T3): Organiser (2) |
48Rizvi Law College, Mumbai1Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
49VELS Chennai1CLEA (T5): Organiser (1) |
50JSS Law College, Mysore1Surana Corp (T5): Organiser (1) |

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.