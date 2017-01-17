An estimated 4 minute read...

Nalsar now at 42 MPL points, ahead of NLSIU by 12 (though some more citations are pending)

Nalsar wins Rizvi moot to take MPL lead

Over the 13-15 January weekend, Nalsar Hyderabad defeated Faculty of Law, Jamia Milia Islamia to win the tier 5 RLC Saquib Rizvi Memorial Moot Court Competition 2017, now in its eighth edition.

HNLU Raipur and GLC Mumbai were respective semi-finalists while RGNUL Patiala clinched the best researcher award.

We still await confirmation from the organizers for the best speaker citation.

Rizvi’s winning team from Nalsar

Points in the 8th Rizvi Memorial Moot 2017:

NALSAR: 10 points (Winner, Tier V)

Jamia: 5 (Runners-up, Tier V)

HNLU: 3 (Semi-finalist, Tier V)

GLC Mumbai: 3 (Semi-finalist, Tier V)

RGNUL Patiala: 5 (Best Researcher, Tier V)

Rizvi Law College Mumbai: 1 (Organiser Tier V)

TBC (best speaker)

Other MPL updates

We are still awaiting full details of the 13th KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition 2017 that also took place over the weekend.

Meanwhile, we finally have the complete results of the 10th Pro Bono Enviro National Moot Court Competition 2016 and the semi-finalists (apart from NALSAR and SLCU) were HNLU Raipur and Karnataka State Law University, with each winning 3 points for their finish in the tier V moot. The remaining citations have already been awarded points and have been added to the table.

HNLU Raipur: 3 points (Semi-finalist, Tier V)

Karnataka State Law University: 3 (Semi-finalist, Tier V)

SOEL Chennai: 1 (Organiser, Tier V)

P.S.: We would request the Moot Court Committees of various universities which have already organized MPL moots to get back to us with the details so that we can cover the same.

MPL 7 season standings