Over the 13-15 January weekend, Nalsar Hyderabad defeated Faculty of Law, Jamia Milia Islamia to win the tier 5 RLC Saquib Rizvi Memorial Moot Court Competition 2017, now in its eighth edition.
HNLU Raipur and GLC Mumbai were respective semi-finalists while RGNUL Patiala clinched the best researcher award.
We still await confirmation from the organizers for the best speaker citation.
Points in the 8th Rizvi Memorial Moot 2017:
- NALSAR: 10 points (Winner, Tier V)
- Jamia: 5 (Runners-up, Tier V)
- HNLU: 3 (Semi-finalist, Tier V)
- GLC Mumbai: 3 (Semi-finalist, Tier V)
- RGNUL Patiala: 5 (Best Researcher, Tier V)
- Rizvi Law College Mumbai: 1 (Organiser Tier V)
- TBC (best speaker)
Other MPL updates
We are still awaiting full details of the 13th KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition 2017 that also took place over the weekend.
Meanwhile, we finally have the complete results of the 10th Pro Bono Enviro National Moot Court Competition 2016 and the semi-finalists (apart from NALSAR and SLCU) were HNLU Raipur and Karnataka State Law University, with each winning 3 points for their finish in the tier V moot. The remaining citations have already been awarded points and have been added to the table.
- HNLU Raipur: 3 points (Semi-finalist, Tier V)
- Karnataka State Law University: 3 (Semi-finalist, Tier V)
- SOEL Chennai: 1 (Organiser, Tier V)
P.S.: We would request the Moot Court Committees of various universities which have already organized MPL moots to get back to us with the details so that we can cover the same.
MPL 7 season standings
|Date→
|15/1/17
|15/1/2017
|2/12/16
|Tier→
|5
|4
|5
|Rank
|College
|Total MPL points
|Itemisation of MPL points
|Rivzi Moot (T5)
|Pts
|K K Luthra Moot (T4)
|Pts
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court
|Pts
|1
|Nalsar Hyderabad
|42
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) |
|Winner (10)
|10
|Winner (10); Best Memorial (5)
|15
|2
|NLSIU Bangalore
|30
|Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) |
|3
|GLC Mumbai
|29
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Organizer (1) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|Semi-Finalist (3)
|3
|4
|NLIU Bhopal
|28
|Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) |
|5
|RGNUL Patiala
|28
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |
|Best Researcher (5)
|5
|6
|UILS Chandigarh
|25
|Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|7
|CNLU Patna
|25
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
|8
|NUJS Kolkata
|20
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10) |
|9
|NLU Jodhpur
|20
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) |
|10
|GNLU Gandhinagar
|18
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|Best Speaker (5)
|5
|11
|UPES Dehradun
|15
|GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), Best Speaker (5) |
|12
|Symbiosis Noida
|15
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|13
|RESULTS YET TO BE CONFIRMED
|10
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5), best memo (5) |
|Best speaker (5)
|14
|School of Law, Christ University
|10
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|Runners-Up (5)
|5
|15
|MNLU Mumbai
|10
|Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
|16
|Karnataka State University Law School
|8
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
|Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5)
|8
|25
|HNLU Raipur
|6
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Semi-Finalist (3) |
|Semi-Finalist (3)
|3
|Semi-Finalist (3)
|3
|26
|ILNU Ahmedabad
|5
|Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|27
|RMLNLU Lukcnow
|5
|GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5) |
|28
|SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai
|5
|Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|29
|ILS Pune
|5
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
|24
|Jamia Milia Islamia Law School
|5
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
|Runners-Up (5)
|5
|25
|NLU Delhi
|2
|Oxford Price Media Law Moot Court Competition (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) |
|26
|Sastra School of Law Thanjavur
|2
|Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
|27
|Amity Law School Noida
|1
|Amity International Moot Court Competition (T5): Organizer (1) |
|26
|Rizvi Law College, Mumbai
|1
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|Organizer (1)
|1
|29
|SOEL Chennai
|1
|Pro Bono Enviro Moot Court: Organizer (1) |
|Organizer (1)
|1