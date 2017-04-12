We’ll be tracking Vis Vienna live on LI, as we all keep our fingers crossed for India

Four Indian teams have made it into the last 64 at the Willem C Vis Moot in Vienna, according to an update on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday (yesterday) at 8pm (Vienna time - around 11pm India time):

JGLS Sonepat faced off against FGV Rio Law School, and

NLIU Bhopal mooted against Federal University of Parana

NLSIU Bangalore faces Duke University, and

NLU Delhi will moot against the University of Maastricht Team.

MPL consequences: Not likely to be dramatic at the top, but interesting in mid-field

while at 8am on Wednesday (today - around 1130am India time):

While India’s representation so far is great news all around, at least for the MPL it means that the top of the leaderboard, which is occupied by GNLU Gandhinagar, Nalsar Hyderabad, NUJS Kolkata and Symbiosis Pune (in that order), is unlikely to change significantly amongst each other (and giving Nalsar at a chance of taking over the lead from GNLU, with only 14 points currently separating them).

It also gives an opportunity for NLU Delhi - currently at 95 points in fifth place - to climb the ranks (though catching up with first-ranked GNLU at 174 points will be very tough with just this one moot).

NLSIU Bangalore and NLIU Bhopal are currently respectively in 8th and 9th place in the MPL rankings at 82 and 75 points, while JGLS has not had a great season this time, in 19th position with 26 points.