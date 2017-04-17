An estimated 10 minute read...

Indian Law Schools fought tooth and nail at Jessup and Vis Vienna to take down some of the strongest international teams.

While our liveblog of Jessup and Vis Vienna has already captured bit by bit the breaks and advances made by the Indian Universities at both moots, read further to know how the performances radically alter the league table standings, as we break it down for our readers.

JGLS emerges 2nd among 342 teams at Vis Vienna 2017

The 24th Annual Willem C Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Court Competition 2017 held from 7-13 April saw JGLS Sonepat better its Vis East Performance as it broke into the finals of the world’s toughest commercial arbitration moot. The team of Sayantan Chanda, Anubhav Khamroi, Vasudhaa Ahuja, Harsha Pisupati, Amartya Ashish Sharan and Ananyaa Mazumdar sent packing Cambridge University in the Quarter-Finals and Columbia Law School in the Semi-Finals on their way to the finals.

With its awe-inspiring performance, JGLS joins the elite league of NLSIU, Nalsar and NUJS all of which have previously proceeded to the finals of Vienna (NLSIU Bangalore in 2014, Nalsar Hyderabad in 2012 and NUJS Kolkata in 2003).

NLIU Bhopal was the other Indian university which broke into the octa-finals, defeating Monash University in the round of 32 and Federal University of Parana in the round of 64.

NLSIU Bangalore and NLU Delhi broke into the round of 64 but could not proceed further.

The Moot Court Society at NLSIU confirmed that the college bagged an honourable mention for the best respondent memorial along with speaker Mrinali Komandur, who also won an honourable mention for the best oralist.

JGLS speaker Sayantan Chanda also won an honourable mention for best oralist at Vienna.

Since the official list of Hon’ble Citations have not been made public yet, we have been unable to procure an exhaustive list of the citations received by Indian colleges. In the meantime, please do send us a picture of the citation received by your college at so that we can award corresponding MPL points to your university.

Points awarded at Vis Vienna:

JGLS: Runners-up(35) + Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) = 45

NLS: Hon’ble Speaker Mention (10) + Hon’ble Respondent Memorial Mention (10) = 20

NLIU: Octa-finalist(15) = 15

NLUO makes historic top 4 finish at mooting world cup

The 58th edition of the White and Case International Rounds of the Philip C Jessup International Moot Court Competition 2017 saw seasoned mooters Aman Pandey, Ranjeev Khatana, Aditya Laddha and Debayan Gupta from NLUO Cuttack catapult their college into the semi-finals, after having decisively won the Indian qualifiers in January.

With its stellar performance, NLUO has for the second year in a row outperformed every single Indian law school at Jessup White and Case Rounds (breaking into the Octa-Finals last year).

But that is not the only record that was created by the college. NLUO now joins another elite league of the only three Indian universities to have ever proceeded into the semi-finals of the world rounds of Jessup, with NLS having repeated the feat three times (1999, 2008 and 2013) and Nalsar having broken into the semis twice (2006 and 2010).

NLIU Bhopal charged into the Quarter-Finals of the moot, as Nalsar Hyderabad managed to break into the round of 32 for the 3rd year in a row.

Points awarded at Jessup:

NLUO: Semi-Finalist (25) = 25

NLIU: Quarter-Finalist (20) = 20

As we continue to gather more information on the individual citations received at Jessup, if your college/team has managed to receive any, please send us a picture of the citation at so that we can award corresponding MPL points.

NLS Bags double hon’ble mention at Oxford Price

NLSIU Bangalore speakers Bhavesh Seth and Unnati Ghia managed an honourable mention citation for best oralist, each, as the college team broke into the quarter-finals of the 10th Oxford Price Monroe International Media Law Moot Court Competition 2017.

Each citation has been awarded 5 points, taking NLS’ total points haul to 10.

NMIMS School of Law sends GNLU packing at Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot 2017

MPL table topper, GNLU Gandhinagar faced NMIMS School of Law at the 13th Nani Palkhivala Memorial National Tax Moot Court Competition, 2017, with the latter emerging victorious.

NMIMS also won the best speaker citation, as CLC-DU won the best memorial.

University School of Law and Legal Studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University won the best researcher citation at the moot. CLC-DU and Institute of Law, Nirma University emerged as the semi-finalists at the tier IV Moot organized by School of Law, Sastra University.

Points Awarded:

Winner: NMIMS, Mumbai (15)

Runners-up: GNLU Gandhinagar (8)

Semi-Finalists: CLC-DU (5) and ILNU (5)

Best Speaker: NMIMS (8)

Best Memorial: CLC-DU (8)

Best Researcher: USLLS-GGSIPU (8)

Organiser: Sastra School of Law (2)

MPL Table Analysis:

With Nalsar and NUJS failing to win any points at both Vienna and Jessup, the top 3 ranks have been left undisturbed, with only GNLU extending its lead over Nalsar by 22 points now, post the Palkhivala moot.

But the mid-table players reshuffled a lot inter se, as NLSIU Bangalore resurrected itself from the erstwhile 8th position to the 5th position. NLIU Bhopal with its double whammy at Vienna and Jessup amassed 35 points to break into the 6th position, a mere 2 points behind NLS.

JGLS Sonepat made a massive jump of 9 ranks to lodge itself on the 10th position, with 70 out of its 71 MPL points coming from Vis East and Vis Vienna. NLUO Cuttack marginally improved to the 11th position, just a whisker behind JGLS.

Meanwhile, MPL VI Champion NLU Jodhpur has fallen to the 9th rank without any action in the last two weeks.

And Symbiosis Pune, after failing to win any points at either Jessup or Vienna is now facing heat from NLS as we stare at the Asia Pacific Rounds of Manfred Lachs International Space Law Moot Court Competition 2017, which will witness participation from NLS, Nalsar, NUJS NLUJ, NLUD GNLU, NLUO, SLS and ILNU.

NLS and Nalsar had emerged as winner and runners-up at the Indian Funding Rounds and any repeat of the same performance at the Asia-Pacific Rounds will seriously threaten GNLU and SLS Pune’s MPL positions.

If you thought the international moot excitement ended with Jessup and Vienna, now you know Man Lachs promises to change the way the MPL table standings appear right now.

So stay tuned for some more exciting coverage of Indian universities mowing down their international counterparts at the world’s largest space law moot.

MPL 7 season standings