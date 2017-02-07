 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Legally India (@LegallyIndia) tweeted: "SC orders Amity founder Ashok Chauhan to give affidavit over law student Sushant Rohilla suicide"

Sidharth Luthra appeared for Amity, with senior counsel Fali Nariman appearing for the petitioner.

Student suicide: SC seeks explanation from head of Amity University | India News

A bench of Justices AK Goel and UU Lalit said that it was necessary for Chauhan to file affidavit to know his stand as the student Sushant Rohilla had written a mail to him before taking away his life.

The apex court in September last year had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter written by Rohilla’s friend Raghav Sharma to Chief Justice of India, blaming the Amity authorities for the suicide on August 10, 2016. The court had also appointed senior advocate F S Nariman as amicus curiae to assist in the case.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the Amity University, told the bench that its law school had nothing to do with the University and there was no need to direct Chauhan to file affidavit. He said that law school was affiliated with the Indraprastha University and it followed rules and regulation of Bar Council of India.

