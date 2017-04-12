 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

NUSRL Ranchi students on campus lockdown protests were visited today by four judicial dignitaries to discuss their demands, as their protests against administrative apathy entered its third day and a new phase where senior LLB students have begun conducting classes for the juniors.

Jharkhand high court justices AK Singh, S Chandrashekhar and Rajesh Shankar, and Jharkhand judicial academy director Gautam Chaudhary visited the campus earlier today morning and “addressed the grievances of the students and gave assurances to resolve their issues”, according to a press statement from the student body.

“However, prone to such assurances over the past, the students are determined to continue with the protest till a concrete action is taken. Owing to loss of academics, the senior most batch has decided to conduct classes for the students at the place of protest,” the statement from students added.

The student body has been out in full force, since Monday, before NUSRL’s main gates which it has locked the administration and faculty out of, in protest against the lack of basic amenities on campus and mismanagement by the law school’s administration. And NUJS Kolkata student juridical association (SJA) president Arjun Agarwal yesterday published a long Facebook post in [http://www.legallyindia.com/lawschools/nujs-student-bar-prez-expresses-solidarity-with-protesting-nusrl-students-00011130-8440 solidarity with NUSRL’s students;;.

