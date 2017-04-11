Water woes turn into extended vacation and postponement of exams for Nuals

Nuals Kochi has suspended classes and postponed end semester exams for LLB students up to the fourth year to deal with the shortage of clean water and the outbreak of Hepatitis A on campus, at the request of students.

In a notification declaring its executive council’s (EC) 8 April decision to suspend classes from 10 April to 21 May – the law school’s last working day before the summer vacations, the registrar stated:

In view of the acute shortage, and the apparent deterioration in the quality, of water and the unexpected spread of Hepatitis A among the students in the Campus and in due consideration of the mass request of the students, the Executive Council of NUALS at its meeting held on 08.04.2017 resolved to suspend the classes of the students from the 1st to the 4th year of the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Degree Course from 10th April, 2017 to 21st May, 2017, until the internship break begins. The classes for these batches will resume on Monday, the 3rd July, 2017 and their examinations will be rescheduled in accordance with the stipulations in the UGC/Bar Council of India Rules. There shall not be any End-Semester vacation in December, 2017 for the students of the above batches. However, classes and examinations for the students of the final year B. A. LL.B. (Hons.) Degree Course and the LL.M. Degree Coursewill continue as per the present Schedule.

Hepatitis A had broken out on the Nuals campus, as we reported last week, days after water in the campus water tank was tested unfit for drinking and sanitation purposes.

However suspending classes for LLM and final year LLB students would have resulted in a delay in graduation for them as a certain number of lecture hours are stipulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in order to conduct end semester examinations.