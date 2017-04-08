 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Nalsar Hyderabad: Places 28, and gets first 2018-batch confirmed training contract with foreign law firm this seasonNalsar Hyderabad: Places 28, and gets first 2018-batch confirmed training contract with foreign law firm this season

Nalsar Hyderabad has placed 27 students with domestic top tier law firms out of a batch of 72 by its first day of 2018 recruitments, or so-called Day Zero on 5 April, in addition to one actual high-paying job with a foreign law firm, and one vacation placement with a foreign law firm.

That includes 17 accepted offers via campus interviews held on Day Zero, in addition to 10 pre-placement offers (PPOs) made after students’ internships with firms.

The majority of offers came from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, at 8 (of which 7 were made via Day Zero campus interviews), followed by 5 each at Luthra & Luthra and Khaitan & Co (of which three and two jobs, respectively, came via campus recruitments).

Shardul Amarchand picked up a total of 3 (with one via campus), and AZB & Partners hired two via campus day zero.

TT&A also participated in campus recruitment but did not make any job offers that were accepted.

In addition, Nalsar’s 2018 graduating batch also received one vacation scheme from Linklaters - equivalent to an internship that could turn into a full job offer - and one early training contract from Allen & Overy - which is an actual job offer with a foreign law firm, paying £42,000 (Rs 33 lakh) in the first year, increasing to £47,000 in the second year, and £78,500 on qualification after completing two years.

The total batch strength at Nalsar is 72, according to the recruitment committee, with 30 students having sat for Day Zero. A total of 28 offers were made, of which 17 were accepted.

The RCC consists of Aayush Mallik, Akshita Pandit, Amritha Kumar, Angeline Benny, Balaji Subramanian, Praveen Singh and Rakshanda Deka, and expressed gratitude to the firms that participated in the Day Zero process, according to a statement.

At the end of May 2016, Nalsar’s Day Zero performance appeared nominally slightly stronger than today’s, at 36, with 18 PPOs (excluding vacation schemes) and 18 Day Zero offers, in-part due to PPOs by a greater number of law firms than this year. Correction: The earlier published article mis-stated that 2016’s Day Zero figures were at a later date in the year, when in fact they were from around the same time in early April (despite having been released later).

2018 Day Zero recruitments elsewhere

Nalsar Day Zero recruitments for 2018 graduates

FirmAccepted PPOsAccepted Day Zero offersTotal Intake
AZB022
CAM178
Khaitan325
Luthra235
SAM213
Trilegal224
TT&A000
Total101727

