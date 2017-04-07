GNLU recruitments enjoy CAM, Khaitan ties, which together hire 20+

GNLU Gandhinagar has seen Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas make a record 12 offers on its Day Zero of recruitments in addition to 5 pre-placement offers, bringing its total haul of 2018 accepted job offers to 30, reported Bar & Bench, citing a GNLU press release.

Khaitan & Co recruited five from GNLU, exclusively via PPO.

Trilegal was the next biggest campus recruiter after Cyril Amarchand, making four offers on Day Zero (plus one PPO), with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas making one campus offer and two PPOs.

S&R Associates and Luthra & Luthra picked up one each via PPO.

Bar & Bench did not report on the total GNLU batch strength this year, but we understand that this is usually between 150 and 180 students (180 being the allowed maximum intake), although not all of them participate in campus recruitments. This gives GNLU a larger batch size to place than most national law schools.

If someone knows the total batch strength, please let us know in the comments and we can update the figures.

The total batch strength of GNLU’s 2016 graduating batch was 155 in 2016, which saw 24 job offers by Day Zero in 2015.

In 2016, GNLU did not disclose its Day Zero recruitments or final recruitments.

CAM, Khaitan make up majority

The two biggest recruiters, Cyril Amarchand and Khaitan & Co have close ties to GNLU.

As we had reported this week, Cyril Amarchand had recently fully-funded a professorial ethics chair for at least three years at GNLU, with Khaitan having funded a corporate law programme at GNLU.

That said, erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas Mumbai office has always been a heavy recruiter from GNLU, having picked up 12 (including 6 PPOs) in 2015 on Day Zero. Khaitan & Co too, that year, was the third-largest recruiter having hired three (with only Amarchand Delhi having hired more, at four).

And in 2014 final recruitments, according to limited data that was press released by GNLU, the combined Amarchand Mangaldas had hired six (including 1 PPO) from GNLU, with Khaitan having hired three (including two PPOs).

2018 Day Zero Recruitments elsewhere

NLU Delhi had its Day Zero on Saturday, 1 April, this year, for a total of 20 jobs, plus three foreign law firm vacation schemes.

NLSIU placed 34, as of 4 April 2017, in addition to four foreign law firm vacation schemes.

Day Zero figures, via GNLU press release at Bar & Bench

Offers (including rejected offers) PPOs Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas 12 5 Khaitan & Co. – 5 Trilegal 4 1 Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas 1 2 S&R Associates – 1 Luthra & Luthra – 1 TOTAL 17 (15 accepted offers) 15