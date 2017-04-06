 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

GNLU Gandhinagar showed undue favour to an LLB student of the law school, resulting in a loss of Rs 27 lakh to GNLU’s coffers, according to the annual Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled before the Gujarat legislative assembly on 31 March 2017.

According to the CAG report, it was first reported to the government in June 2016 that GNLU had transferred a student it had admitted on a non-resident Indian (NRI) seat, which carries very high fees, to the general seat, despite an internal prohibition against such transfers:

Gujarat National Law University transferred NRI category seat to General category in contravention of prescribed admission procedure. This irregular transfer resulted in short recovery of fees of Rs 26.98 lakh by GNLU and undue favour to a candidate.

The fee for the NRI category was around Rs 7.5 lakh during the 2012-13 academic year when the student took admission to GNLU’s LLB batch. Next year, when the student was moved to the general category where the fee was Rs 1.25 lakh, the fee for the NRI category was increased to Rs 7.75 lakh.

In subsequent years, the NRI category fee was increased to Rs 7.83 lakh, Rs 8.27 lakh and Rs 8.65 lakh, while the general category fee remained under Rs 1.5 lakh.

By the time of graduating in 2017, the student would have paid GNLU more than Rs 40 lakh, but due to her transfer the total fee deposited by her was only a little more than Rs 13 lakh.

General category seats at GNLU are taken through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) ranking system, but candidates can apply to the NRI quota directly. A source in GNLU told us that candidates admitted under the NRI category usually barely score 60% marks overall, in their senior secondary school board exams. CLAT candidates on the other hand compete against at least a 98% probability of rejection from all NLUs, as per the latest trends.

The CAG report notes that GNLU’s executive council (EC) had already decided against allowing the transfer of any candidate from the NRI quota to a general category seat, in December 2012. GNLU’s administration transgressed against this EC decision in this case.

GNLU officially replied to the CAG that it had made the transfer against freshly created vacancies under state-based reservation. The CAG states in its report that this reply was not tenable, therefore the matter was placed before the government in June 2016. The CAG also added that the government was awaiting a reply from GNLU since October 2016.

GNLU director Bimal Patel and GNLU’s spokesperson and examination section officer Nisha Trivedi did not respond to requests for comment since this morning.

Patel was recently taken to the Gujarat high court by GNLU staff members for alleged irregularities in his appointment procedures, as well as attracted adverse remarks from the HC for running the university like an oligarchy that violates human rights. Subsequently, the former chief justice of India (CJI) TS Thakur set up a judicial inquiry to look into Patel’s appointment procedures.

While the high court has sent the case of the staff members back to GNLU’s general council, confirmed one of the petitioners, the CJI inquiry is in limbo, according to several sources we spoke to.

1
Like +17 Object -1 Lulz 06 Apr 17, 18:47  interesting  top rated
Ethics chair needed much
Reply Report to LI
2
Like +18 Object -3 Aristotle 06 Apr 17, 19:08  interesting  top rated
Oh Bimpa, simply having Modi at the helm of the country's affairs does not entitle you to commit daylight robbery. When will you learn, poor chap?
Reply Report to LI
3
Like +16 Object -3 Guest 06 Apr 17, 19:26  interesting  top rated
Who took this 27 lacs, because it is against the Executive Council decision and why only one student was given benefit.
What is that Dr. Bimal Patel achieved because GNLU lost a whooping amount of 27 lacs.
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +4 Object -36 GNLU community 06 Apr 17, 19:53  troll?
No matter how many thousand time Legally India and some rubbish students slander our beloved VC Prof Patel everyone from GNLU will ten thousand time support Prof Patel as he is the guiding spirit of GNLU and stellar VC who has done many improvements for GNLU.
Reply Report to LI
4.1
Like +19 Object -1 Amit Shah 06 Apr 17, 20:31  interesting  top rated
But this is written in black and white by CAG. Why you are calling legally India rubbish. It has balanced reporting it has praised your moot team and research chair.
Any thing against the Director is rubbish good theory
Reply Report to LI
4.2
Like +14 Object -3 Bawa420 06 Apr 17, 22:01  interesting
LI, kindly edit your aricle. Mrs Nisha Trivedi has finally responded. With her usual [...]
Reply Report to LI
5
Like +13 Object -0 Loyal 06 Apr 17, 20:09  interesting  top rated
Guidance from dr. Patel? Haha..Lol
Improvement? Haha.. Lol
Pls visit the college then you realised the truth.
Reply Report to LI
6
Like +22 Object -3 Insider 06 Apr 17, 20:15  interesting  top rated
FYI: Nisha Trivedi is Bimal Patel's relative. It's a related party transaction.
Reply Report to LI
6.1
Like +13 Object -1 Outsider 06 Apr 17, 22:19  interesting  top rated
How Can she be relative as Both belongs to different cast. One is Patel and other is Brahmin.
May bi something else......
Reply Report to LI
7
Like +15 Object -2 Amit Shah 06 Apr 17, 20:40  interesting  top rated
Nisha Trivedi is appointed as Section Officer Exam, though she doesn't have any experience, but she is rewarded for writing fake comments.
Reply Report to LI
7.1
Like +13 Object -1 Loyal 06 Apr 17, 22:17  interesting  top rated
Not because of only fake comments but there are many things and realities. Otherwise there were many candidates who were compitent and well qualified then her and also experienced.
Reply Report to LI
8
Like +16 Object -0 Loyal 06 Apr 17, 21:52  interesting  top rated
There are many illigal appointment by Dr. Patel. But no one had stopped him. Don't know why. May be some political reasons. He spoiled the carrier of many only because of his ego. That's why Gnlu is at high court. For him his ego is bigger then the reputation of Gnlu.
Reply Report to LI
9
Like +17 Object -3 Loyal 06 Apr 17, 22:12  interesting  top rated
Dr. Patel gave promotion to some of the employees without any procedure. Why? The answer is simple because they all are involved in his illigal works. Also the position of chairman is still vacant. So, he is the final authority and do anything what he wants. He doesn't like to work under the chairman.
Reply Report to LI
10
Show?
Like +0 Object -27 Proud Parent 06 Apr 17, 23:29  troll?
Gujarat High court already given judgement in the case brought by employees.
Detailed judgement is in favor of GNLU, which speaks in volume to criticizers of GNLU.
Go on GNLU, People will allege but carry on the good.
Reply Report to LI
10.1
Like +11 Object -0 Outsider 07 Apr 17, 06:48  interesting
Forget the judgement. The PIL against missuse of Power is wating for you Dr. Patel. Just wait and watch...
Reply Report to LI
10.2
Like +12 Object -1 Loyal 07 Apr 17, 08:10  interesting
Just leave it all the matter. What do you think CAG audit is also wrong? Means only Dr. Patel is right. Pls grow up. Open the eyes. And see the reality.
Reply Report to LI
11
Like +11 Object -1 Tax Payer 07 Apr 17, 07:38  interesting
Bimal Patel is a BACK DOOR ENTRY he was not selected by search committee, but he was selected to ensure full support to a construction company and make payment for faulty work.
Reply Report to LI
12
Like +14 Object -3 Agitated Parents 07 Apr 17, 08:11  interesting
Forget Case and CAG,but as a Parents one just wants good Faculty and good teaching but it is not happening Bimal Patel. The most experienced Faculty doesn't even have 50% marks in LLB. Director doesn't have LLB degree, all Faculty are ineligible as per UGC 2016 regulations. It's high time that Judiciary and Prime Minister Should take action.
Because it's a scam for giving unqualified people employment Strictly against Article-14 of Constitution.
Reply Report to LI
13
Like +12 Object -2 Agitated Parents 07 Apr 17, 08:36  interesting
If Bimal Patel have guts install CCTV in the classroom and make the teaching of unqualified facilities Public.
Have the guts to do it
Reply Report to LI
14
Like +11 Object -1 Loyal 07 Apr 17, 09:06  interesting
Gnlu authority had misguided the honerable council members in all the matters but specifically in the matter of emoyees' court case. Also in the case of one of the student. I requested to all the honerable members please look into the matter. Please ask the cross questions then only the truth will come out.
Reply Report to LI
15
Like +6 Object -0 Base 07 Apr 17, 18:54  interesting
There were many irregularities in the administration. Registrar is not able to stop this irregularities, don't know why. He knows each and everything about these irregularities. But still he act as robot. Many of the decisions of purchase were taken by the outsider. Every one know who is she.
Reply Report to LI
16
Show?
Like +2 Object -0 DFVC 07 Apr 17, 18:54
ok.
Reply Report to LI
17
Like +8 Object -0 Case 07 Apr 17, 19:02  interesting
How many lectures was taken by dr. Patel? Most of his lectures were taken by his junior. But if you ask they produce the papers. On paper it was there. But practically he took very few lectures. Is this a quality of director or professor? Prof. Mani the founder director was the real professor and academician. He was took 2 lectures per day and other academic duties also. And never took the help from the junior. The present director hardly take 2 lectures per week and with the help of junior.
Reply Report to LI
18
Like +6 Object -0 Mass 07 Apr 17, 19:15  interesting
There are many malfunctions like this report of cag. But somehow not came out before the government or public. Dr. Patel always misuse his power. Many talented and quilified faculties has resigned. Because they don't want to play rubbish game and they don't want to be a part of the rabbush game which is playing at Gnlu.
Reply Report to LI
19
Like +5 Object -0 Mass 07 Apr 17, 20:19  interesting
Some of the staff members are taken the salary from Gnlu account but doing the person work of the director. Like his son's school work, personal lincence of vehicle, given the turion to his son, passport renewal work, to buy the magazine for personal use etc and many more.
Reply Report to LI

