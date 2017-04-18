An estimated 5 minute read...

Vaish Associates has promoted 2 partners, 6 associate partners, 3 principal associates and 5 senior associates in its Delhi and Mumbai offices.

The promotions take Vaish to a total headcount of 14 partners and 7 associate partners.

In Delhi, the firm promoted to partnership:

Kavita Jha (tax litigation) and

Gaurav Jain (direct tax litigation).

Manish Tully (Delhi; corporate transactional, capital markets, employment),

NPS Chawla (Delhi; corporate litigation & restructuring),

Puneeta Kundra (Delhi; corporate restructuring, corporate advisory & litigation),

Amit Bhandari (Mumbai; heads real estate practice; specialises in real estate advisory and litigation),

Krishna Kishore (Mumbai; M&A, corporate advisory, civil and commercial litigation) and

Amitjivan Joshi (Mumbai; M&A, corporate transactional & advisory & disputes).

The following six were elevated to associate partner (or salaried partner) level:Vaish also promoted three senior associate to principal associate: Gaurav Varma and Ramit Katyal in Delhi and Shrinivas Sankaran in Mumbai.

Five new senior associates were also promoted in Delhi: Tejasvi Jain, Bhavita Kumar, Deepika Agarwal, Deepesh Jain and Saheb Singh Chadha.

Delhi-based joint managing partner Vinay Vaish commented: “We remain focused on recognising and rewarding outstanding talent across our offices and practice areas. Every attorney has been promoted as a result of his/her hard work, and for ensuring that he/she put clients at the forefront of everything he/she does, enabling us as a firm to offer our clients the highest quality of service at all times.”

Mumbai-based joint managing partner Bomi Daruwala added: “These promotions reflect VA’s commitment to recognizing the contributions of its attorneys which are its most important asset. Their dedication and hard work has earned them well-deserved promotions and we look forward to their continued contributions to the firm’s growth.”

Kavita Jha is with VA, Delhi since 2003 when she moved her practice from the High Court of Calcutta to the High Court of Delhi. She has also been an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court of India since June, 2007 and specializes in tax litigation: income tax, VAT and sales tax as well as criminal law and arbitration. She has been an empanelled Advocate before the Supreme Court for the Union of India, the State of Maharashtra and other government agencies, in which capacity she has handled a multitude of civil and criminal matters. Gaurav Jain is associated with VA, Delhi since 2004. He is a law graduate from Faculty of Law, Delhi University and a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He specializes in Direct tax litigation (Domestic and International tax) and represents clients before appellate authorities and Courts. Gaurav also advises on taxation aspects of business restructuring and cross-border transactions involving Treaty interpretations.

Associate Partners

Manish Tully has been associated with VA, Delhi since January, 2005. He is a law graduate from Faculty of Law, University of Delhi and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He specializes in the area of inbound and outbound investments, acquisitions, capital markets, joint ventures, employment laws and general corporate advisory. NPS Chawla is with VA, Delhi since 2008 and has over 10 years of experience. He is a post graduate in law and also a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He specializes in handling Corporate Litigation and Corporate Restructuring assignments before various forums including High Courts, NCLT, NCLAT, SEBI, Securities Appellate Tribunal and DRT. Puneeta Kundra is associated with VA, Delhi since 2009. She is a law graduate and a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. She specializes in the areas of mergers & acquisitions, restructuring of businesses, and has been advising companies on entire gamut of contemporary issues relating to direct taxation, family settlements, amalgamations, mergers, appeals and litigation. Amit Bhandari is with VA, Mumbai since 2007 and has over 15 years of experience. He is a graduate in law from Symbiosis Law School, Pune. He heads the Firm’s Real Estate Practice and is based out of our Mumbai office. He specializes in real estate and litigation matters relating to real estate. Krishna Kishore is with VA, Mumbai since 2006 post his graduation from ILS Law College. He specializes in mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, restructuring of business and general corporate advisory. He additionally handles civil and commercial litigation. Amitjivan Joshi is associated with VA, Mumbai since 2007. He is a law graduate from Government Law College and an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He specializes in the areas of mergers & acquisitions, corporate restructuring, takeovers, joint ventures, private equity and venture capital, international arbitration & dispute resolution and general corporate advisory.

New Vaish principal associates

Gaurav Varma is associated with VA, Delhi since 2013. He has graduated from National Law Institute University, Bhopal in 2008 and handles civil & corporate litigation and arbitrations. Ramit Katyal is a Chartered Accountant and has worked with Big 4 firms such as PWC and Ernst & Young before joining the Transfer Pricing team at VA in 2011. He has extensive experience of conducting Transfer Pricing benchmarking studies of complex transactions and has been involved in representation of several high profile transfer pricing cases. Shrinivas Sankaran is a graduate of the Government Law College and NYU School of Law. He is with VA, Mumbai since 2014 prior to which he was with I&S Associates and W.S. Kane & Co. A commercial cum transactional lawyer, he specializes in mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity, non-contentious IP and general corporate advisory.

