Symbiosis Pune 2009 alumnus Rahul Kothari started up Squarely Legal with his wife Shraddha Bhosale who a 2011 alumnus of Shankarrao Chavan Law College.

Both Kothari and Bhosale are former Hariani & Co lawyers and are experienced in dispute resolution, real estate and corporate practices.

Kothari began his career in 2009 at Hariani and moved to AZB & Partners in 2011, after three years at which he went independent. Bhosale began her career at Hariani Pune and moved to the International Chamber of Commerce as Deputy Manager of the International Centre for ADR in Paris for over a year. She then headed the legal function of the Weikfield Group as general counsel.

Kothari commented in a press release: “With both of us being qualified lawyers, having a law firm background, we thought that we should collaborate at a professional level (in addition to being married to each other!), and jointly provide effective, efficient, professional and specialised legal services to our clients in a cost-effective manner.”