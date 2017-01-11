Mumbai-headquartered SNG & Partners has started a stressed asset resolution practice by hiring Kishore Srinivasan, who had been working at Edelweiss Alternative Assets Advisors as executive vice president until January 2015 from 2010, reported VCCircle (paywalled).

SNG managing partner Rajesh Narain Gupta told VCCircle that Srinivasan would be working with lenders (who make up the core clientele of SNG) to resolve bad loans and stressed accounts, particularly in light of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

According to Linked-in, Srinivasan, who is not a lawyer, began his career in 1989 as an engineer, moving into finance with the Asset Reconstruction Company in 2004, has worked with ICICI Bank as a joint general manager, and between 2006 and 2010 was an executive director with Avendus Capital.

We have reached out to Gupta for further comment about his designation and precise role at SNG.

In 2015, SNG opened in Doha, one year after setting up in Singapore.