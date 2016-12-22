Tandon investigation widens though hard to tell what's actually going on.

The Rs 13.56 crore reportedly recovered in a police raid from the office-cum-residence of T&T Law’s managing partner Rohit Tandon allegedly “belonged to” Kolkata-based businessman Parasmal Lodha, who according to News18 was detained “earlier” (no exact time was specified) at the Mumbai airport.

Lodha was later arrested, according to reports today, for allegedly illegally exchanging more than Rs 25 crore of old, soon-to-be-invalid currency notes into new notes, according to several reports. He is being moved to Delhi where he will face a court, according to India Today.

Lodha has interests primarily in Kolkata (and possibly Delhi) real estate (and an audacious corporate takeover attempt of the Peerless GEneral Investment and Finance Company in 1991), according to a brief profile of him in the Hindustan Times.

Tandon cooperating with tax authorities

According to a 15 December report by The Tribune, no case has been filed against Tandon so far, with a personal assitant of Tandon saying: “Rohit Tandon is in the office and has been cooperating with the IT and the Delhi Crime Branch Department and is still being questioned at his residence in Greater Kailash part-1.”

According to another Tribune report of 12 December, the police had allegedly been “analysing Tandon’s client list”, particularly builders, with joint commissioner of police Ravinder Yadav saying: “Rohit Tandon had been on our radar for two months and now we are closely monitoring his contacts as he said that the money recovered is not his. It is of a Gaziabad builder, a fact that he could prove. We are also watching the builders in NCR with the help of other state police cells.”

Tandon had told reporters at the time: “It is absolute nonsense to link me with Abhishek Verma and the AgustaWestland suspects. I have never met them neither they nor I even recognise each other. I will cooperate with the I-T department.”

We have reached out to Tandon and his office for comment.

In October, Tandon had declared Rs 125 crore income to tax authorities after they had raided his residence and offices.