New Rajani partners Amish Shroff, Amit Kolekar, Ankur Singhania, Mayur Shetty

Rajani Associates has promoted four principal associates - Amish Shroff, Amit Kolekar, Ankur Singhania and Mayur Shetty - to associate partner level, with effect of 1 April 2017, growing the partnership to a total of 13.

Correction: Rajani is now 13 partners strong, not 14 as reported initially.

Amish Shroff

Shroff has been with Rajani since 2007, as a member of its project finance team. He has experience in infrastructure projects, project finance, general corporate and commercial contracts.

He is a 2007 graduate of Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, and holds a 2013 masters of law from the University of Mumbai.

Amit Kolekar

Kolekar had been with Rajani since 2007, having joined from Hariani & Co. He has experience in real estate and commercial transactions, trust and litigation matters relating to real estate.

He has a 2005 LLB from the University of Mumbai’s KC College of Law.

Ankur Singhania

Singhania has been working with Rajani since 2010 as part of its Corporate Team. He started his career with Little & Co as an Associate in the M&A team in 2007.

He mainly focuses on acquisition transactions (both domestic and cross border) including transfers by means of asset sale and business transfer, and also handles private equity and joint venture transactions along with general corporate and commercial documentation.

Mayur Shetty

Shetty had joined Rajani in 2012, and works in the corporate litigation & arbitration team.

He is a 2006 graduate of the University of Mumbai.