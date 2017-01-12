Sandeep Grover joins Indus

IndusLaw has hired Sandeep Grover as a partner in litigation from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, where he was a principal associate in Delhi.

Grover had begun his career at JK Seth & Co in 2005 after graduating from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University five-year programme. He had moved to Luthra & Luthra from 2006 to 2014, before joining what was then Amarchand Mangaldas in May 2014 in Delhi.

According to IndusLaw’s press release, he specialises in disputes “relating to joint ventures, corporate and commercial disputes, infrastructure and engineering disputes, debts recovery matters and consumer litigation”, and appears before high and district courts, the Company Law Board, consumer forums, the debt recovery tribunal.

IndusLaw has hired four partners and promoted one in 2016, growing the firm to 16 partners and more than 100 associates in its Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai offices, according to its press release.

In January 2016, Navin Syiem and Avirup Nag joined from HSA Advocates in projects; in February 2016, Avik Biswas joined from RDA Legal in employment and technology, followed by Anupam Prasad in June 2016 in corporate. In April 2016, Nikhilesh Rao was promoted to partner in litigation.

We have reached out to Shardul Amarchand for comment.