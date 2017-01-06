 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft special counsel Sinjini Saha, who is a 2004 graduate of NLSIU Bangalore, has been promoted to the US law firm’s partnership in London.

Saha had begun her career at Delhi-based Daulet-Singh & Associates (which later turned into Platinum Partners) and had moved to Herbert Smith in 2006. Between 2007 and 2008 she completed an LLM at Columbia Law School as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and then moved to Simpson Thacher Bartlett until 2015.

She joined Cadwaladers in April 2015, focusing on financial restructuring and private equity, working on leveraged buyouts and other sale and investment transactions.

Earlier today we reported that another 2004 graduate from India - Amit Kataria (Delhi University) - had been promoted to partner at another US firm - Morrison Foerster - in Hong Kong. He too had laterally joined the firm he made partner around April 2015.

