Amit Kataria becomes Hong Kong MoFo partner two years after moving from Davis Polk

Delhi University 2004 graduate Amit Kataria has been elected to Morrison & Foerster’s partnership in Hong Kong, as part of a round of promotions to new partners.

Kataria joined the firm just under two years ago from Davis Polk & Wardwell.

According to the firm’s press release, he specialises in:

mergers and acquisitions transactions, private equity investments, securities offerings, and a broad range of transactional and corporate advisory matters. He represents corporates, financial sponsors, and their portfolio companies in domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions across a wide range of industries, including financial services, technology, hospitality, insurance, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, and pharmaceuticals. Mr. Kataria also focuses on advising regional and international strategic acquirers and financial investors on Indian inbound and outbound transactions. He has also regularly advised clients on various litigation, internal investigation, and enforcement matters related to India.

He also holds 2007 LLM from Columbia Law School, having worked at Debevoise & Plimpton from 2007 and had joined Davis Polk in 2011.