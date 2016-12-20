Bharat Chugh: From Delhi judiciary to Luthra

Luthra & Luthra has hired Bharat Chugh as a counsel in Delhi, according to its press release as reported Bar & Bench.

The 2011 Jamia Milia Islamia graduate had begun his career as an advocate at the Delhi high court and the Supreme Court until March 2013.

But in May 2013 he then started as a civil judge / metropolitan magistrate in Dwarka, Delhi, as part of under-training at the Delhi Judicial Academy, after securing first rank in the Delhi Judicial Service exam, according to his Linked-in profile.

He then joined the Delhi Tiz Hazari district court from June 2014 to February 2016 as a metropolitan magistrate, and returned to Dwarka as a metropolitan magistrate from February 2016 to August 2016.

Until December 2016 he was then a civil judge in the Delhi district courts, according to his profile.

Between 2015 and 2016 he had also completed a master of laws from Kurukshetra University, and while studying for his undergraduate in 2009 had a brief stint as a correspondent at legal magazine LegalEra.

Chugh told Legally India about his decision to move from judiciary back to private practice that he had "always been a passionate litigator".

"Judgeship is extremely fulfilling but I always used to miss the high that one gets on successfully arguing a challenging legal question, cross examining a tough witness or convincing a difficult bench," he said.

"The last three and half years on the bench have given me an insight into civil, commercial and criminal litigation, having had the opportunity of dealing with thousands of such cases. Armed with this experience, I am really looking forward to some great litigation."