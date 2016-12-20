 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Luthra & Luthra has hired Bharat Chugh as a counsel in Delhi, according to its press release as reported Bar & Bench.

The 2011 Jamia Milia Islamia graduate had begun his career as an advocate at the Delhi high court and the Supreme Court until March 2013.

But in May 2013 he then started as a civil judge / metropolitan magistrate in Dwarka, Delhi, as part of under-training at the Delhi Judicial Academy, after securing first rank in the Delhi Judicial Service exam, according to his Linked-in profile.

He then joined the Delhi Tiz Hazari district court from June 2014 to February 2016 as a metropolitan magistrate, and returned to Dwarka as a metropolitan magistrate from February 2016 to August 2016.

Until December 2016 he was then a civil judge in the Delhi district courts, according to his profile.

Between 2015 and 2016 he had also completed a master of laws from Kurukshetra University, and while studying for his undergraduate in 2009 had a brief stint as a correspondent at legal magazine LegalEra.

Chugh told Legally India about his decision to move from judiciary back to private practice that he had "always been a passionate litigator".

"Judgeship is extremely fulfilling but I always used to miss the high that one gets on successfully arguing a challenging legal question, cross examining a tough witness or convincing a difficult bench," he said. 

"The last three and half years on the bench have given me an insight into civil, commercial and criminal litigation, having had the opportunity of dealing with thousands of such cases. Armed with this experience, I am really looking forward to some great litigation." 

1
He sold himself short. Too short.
He sold himself short. Too short.
Reply Report to LI
2
Show?
Accha! 2011 graduate becomes a counsel in L&L, what's next!
Accha! 2011 graduate becomes a counsel in L&L, what's next!
Reply Report to LI
2.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -5 2 cents 21 Dec 16, 15:43
A former Judicial Magistrate certainly deserves more than "Senior Associate", don't you think?
Reply Report to LI
2.1.1
Show?
Like +1 Object -0 Hello 21 Dec 16, 21:02
Both ways to look at it. Yes, maybe he does and I am not doubting his experience, but at the same time, he has been in the profession only since 2011 and there would be other deserving people in L&L who may be senior to him and seen more court litigation - HC, SC, etc. - not just at district court level - it seems unfair from that perspective. I reckon some SAs or others in L&L may not be happy with this. But then again, just an opinion
Reply Report to LI
3
Paisa bolta hai
Paisa bolta hai
Reply Report to LI
4
Show?
Like +3 Object -2 advocate priya 21 Dec 16, 12:32
it is sad that judiciary failed in retaining such a brilliant legal mind. after appearing in his court many a times, i can surely say that he is one of the most intelligent and hard working judges I have ever ever across. Apart from that, he is extremely humble and polite, who is always ready to guide and help lawyers and judiciary aspirants. Well, bench;s loss is bar's gain.
Reply Report to LI
4.1
It is even more sad that he has joined Luthra & Luthra...
It is even more sad that he has joined Luthra & Luthra...
Reply Report to LI
5
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 21 Dec 16, 12:42
since when L&L had a counsel position...perhaps a newly created position for new people.
Reply Report to LI
6
Show?
Like +1 Object -1 Confused Zeus Says . . 21 Dec 16, 14:46
Very impressive. He has a long career ahead. Perhaps will join the bench once again sometime in future. Here's wishing him all the best. Nice also to see LI publish "non law school" stories like this.
Reply Report to LI
7
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Bihari Chai Wala 21 Dec 16, 19:19
It is always better to know the judge than law...and...even better if the judge knows his law as well !
Reply Report to LI

