IP firm LexOrbis has hired former Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) technical member patents DPS Parmar as a senior consultant in its IPAB practice group.

At LexOrbis he is now “guiding the team of patent agents and lawyers on strategies, arguments and documentations for handling of pre and post-grant oppositions, appeals and patent revocation actions”, according to the firm’s release, and is “also guiding our patent prosecution practice and bringing in his vast experience and hands-on approach in preparing effective replies to office actions, etc”.

Parmar had joined the IPAB in 2011 as a technical member (patents), and according to LexOrbis’ release

has been instrumental in writing some path breaking and insightful decisions on Indian patent law issues including those that established legal positions on excluded subject matters under Section 3(d), 3(i) and 3(k), divisional applications, disclosure requirement under Section 8, working statement, compulsory license, to name a few.

According to data obtained by SpicyIP via Right to Information (RTI), Parmar, who was born in 1955, holds a 1975 Masters in Chemistry from Agra University and a 2001 LLB from Delhi University.

From 2003 he had been deputy controller of patents and designs at the Ministry of Commerce & Industry’s Delhi patent office, from 1994 he was assistant controller patents and designs at the patent office in Kolkata and Delhi, while from 1983 he had been assistant information officer in the patent office in Mumbai.

Between 1979 to 1983 he was junior field officer at the ministry of commerce’s Rubber Board, based in Kottayam, Gauhati and Agartala.

LexOrbis stated that in his 27-year Indian Patent Office (IPO) career he had also represented India at discussions organised by the WIPO and attended follow programs at the European and Japanese Patent Office, and involved in the recognition of IPO as the “15th ISA and IPEA under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT)”, and had headed the Intellectual Property Training Institute (IPTI) in Nagpur, which trains new IPO examiners.