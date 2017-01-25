According to the Times of India, as tweeted by Saurav Datta the Maharashtra state home department has selected three law firms in order to:

help it formulate laws pertaining to it, according to a notification validating the appointment issued this week. The department has been engaged in a battle in the Supreme Court over the dance bar issue.

The agencies will assist the government in drafting notifications, law, bye-laws and legislations. As they also have expertise in handling legal issues, they will help the department comprehend court orders.

“While dealing with rules and regulations, there is always a chance that some loopholes creep in, and our officials may not be equipped to address those issues; that is where the expert agencies will help us,” said a department official.

[...]

“They will also have to help us prepare arguments on sensitive court matters,” said another official. Experts have raised a flag over the decision, stating that it will lead to giving away of important and sensitive information to private, non-governmental agencies. Some officials have also questioned the selection, when there already is a full-fledged law and judiciary department, which has to assist the government on issues related to legal matters and other regulations.