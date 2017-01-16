 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Link Legal India Law Services (LL-ILS), which merged with DH Law Associates in December to form a 155-lawyer firm with a partnership of 35, has added Rajdeep Choudhury as an associate partner in its project claims practice.

The Lancester University 1999 alumnus Choudhury has worked with J Sagar Associates (JSA), Khaitan & Co, Shearman & Sterling and Barlow Lyde & Gilbert previously, according to LL-ILS’ release which added that he advises EPC and O&M contractors, project owners and project off-takers. He has advised on project development and resolution of disputes in the power and oil and gas sectors.

LL-ILS managing partner Atul Sharma commented in the release: “I welcome Rajdeep to the Firm and wished him all the very best in his new role”.

The merger of DH and IL-LLS was effective from 1 January 2017 and the merged firm continues in the name of LL-ILS with Sharma as managing partner, former DH managing partner Nusrat Hasan as co-managing partner and former LL-ILS co-managing partner AG Karkhanis as chairman of the new merged firm, according to the firm’s release.

Hasan had commented in the release: “The merger of the two firms will galvanise the already strong full service practices and will create a national firm with unparalleled strengths in all practice areas. The merger will also increase the merged entity’s international reach. We at DH Law Associates look forward to this new journey”

